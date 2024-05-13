KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE SOCIETY BRINGS BACK CONTEST SERIES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH U.S. SOY
U.S. Soy Combine award winner, Curt Wallace of Smoked and Furious, and Soybean Farmer at the 2023 KCBS World Invitational.
Best in Show U.S. Soy Combine Award returns for the 2024 barbeque competition season
As the premier protein source for pigs and chicken, we like to say that good BBQ starts with U.S. Soy,”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) today announced the second-annual contest series with U.S. Soy. Bringing the #FarmtoFlame, this series features the return of the “Best in Show” U.S. Soy Combine Award at five select KCBS Masters Series events across the U.S. for highest combined scoring across pork, chicken and ribs – all soyfed proteins.
— U.S. soybean farmer Steve Reinhard, Chair, United Soybean Board
The event series will add thousands of dollars in prize money, trophies and bragging rights for pitmasters at select KCBS-sanctioned events over the 2024 season. Winning teams will be featured across KCBS’ digital platforms. As with all KCBS contests, meats will be judged on appearance, taste and tenderness.
U.S. Soy is the preferred protein and nutrient source for animal proteins popularly used in barbeque, like chickens, pigs and turkeys.
“As the premier protein source for pigs and chicken, we like to say that good BBQ starts with U.S. Soy,” said U.S. soybean farmer Steve Reinhard, Chair, United Soybean Board (and KCBS Certified Barbeque Judge). “For the second year, we’re thrilled U.S. Soy is partnering with Kansas City Barbeque Society on five events during this year’s KCBS Master Series Tour. Soy provides vital nutrition to the protein sources we enjoy in barbeque. We are excited to connect with pitmasters over top shelf competition BBQ.”
Top pitmasters will compete for $1,500 in total prize purse for the U.S. Soy Combine Award provided by U.S. Soy:
Contest Payout:
1st Place - $750 plus a custom U.S. Soy Combine Award trophy
2nd Place - $500 plus a custom U.S. Soy Combine Award trophy
3rd Place - $250 plus a custom U.S. Soy Combine Award trophy
U.S. Soy Combine Award Events:
• Minnesota in May; May 10-11; St. Peter, MN
• KCBS World Invitational; May 24-26; Lebanon, TN
• Horsetown Brew n' Que Festival; May 31-June 1; Norco, CA
• Giant National Capital BBQ Battle; June 22-23; Washington D.C.
• New Jersey State BBQ Championship; July 13-14; North Wildwood, NJ
“Barbeque is an important part of American culture, and it wouldn’t be possible without the farmers who grow the food that feeds the meat we eat,” said Rod Gray, Chief Executive Officer of the Kansas City Barbeque Society. “We are proud to once again partner with U.S. Soy to bring farmers and cooks together over excellent protein.”
About the Kansas City Barbeque Society
The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting, and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 16,000 members in the U.S. and 37 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 400 barbeque contests worldwide each year, including destination contests such as the American Royal World Series of Barbeque© and the Jack Daniel’s Invitational. In addition, the Kansas City Barbeque Society partners with brands and corporations to create custom barbeque events for consumers and employee engagement. For more information, visit us online at www.KCBS.us, on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram at @kcbbqsociety and on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.
About U.S. Soy
Representing the positive global human impact of soy grown in the United States, the U.S. Soy brand exists to carry forward soy’s promise to transform global nutrition, provide climate forward solutions, and support progress for people and their communities. U.S. Soy is powered by the innovation of the industry; the unsurpassed quality, reliability, and sustainability of the soybeans grown by our farming families who invest through checkoff dollars; and the commitment of the organizations that raise awareness, build demand, develop new markets, and discover new uses for soy and soy products. U.S. Soy envisions a world where soy is a fundamental ingredient in solving the broad challenges of humanity. Follow them on Instagram at @u.s.soy.
