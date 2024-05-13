Unprepared Hikers Require Rescue on Flume Slide Trail

CONTACT:

CO Jonathan Demler

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

May 13, 2024

Lincoln, NH – At around 9:00 p.m. on May 11, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a group of hikers on the Flume Slide Trail who called for help. The group was approximately 3 miles from the Liberty Springs Trailhead at the Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path. They were descending the Flume Slide Trail but could no longer continue because they had no lights and also did not have equipment to overnight on the mountain. A rescue was initiated because of the risk from the cold temperatures and the unprepared state of the group.

Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reached Jonathan Long, 26, who was leading a group of three youths ages 13–14, all from the Boston, MA, area at approximately 11:35 p.m. The hikers were provided with lights and some food so they could continue carefully descending the trail. Conservation Officers assisted the hikers down the trail and reached the Bike Path at 1:50 a.m. on May 12, 2024 without further incident. The group was then transported to their vehicle at the Liberty Springs Parking Lot.

The group had hiked up the Liberty Springs Trail to Mount Liberty and over to Mount Flume that day. A dangerous decision was made to descend the Flume Slide Trail in order to loop back to the Liberty Springs Trail as a result of the group being unfamiliar with the trails. The Flume Slide Trail is considered one of the most difficult trails in the White Mountains and it is strongly recommended by all sources not to be used to descend from Mount Flume.

Hikers in New Hampshire are asked to not only make sure they are prepared with proper equipment, supplies, and clothing, but also with information about the trails, safe “bailout” or contingency plans, and current weather information. Presently, snow and ice still exist on many higher elevation trails which can create dangerous conditions even on pleasant spring days. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.