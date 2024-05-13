Beauty Company eCosmetics Reports Q1 as Best Quarter Since Launch
POMPANO BEACH, FL, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly four years of steady growth, eCosmetics reports Q1 of 2024 as its best quarterly results to date.
eCosmeticstook its first order in June 2020 with an online storefront of luxury makeup, skincare, and fragrances. It established itself at the right time for an e-commerce startup as the 2020 lockdown skyrocketed online sales across virtually every industry. The pandemic accelerated the shift to online shopping by as many as five years, according to TechCrunch.
While revenue in the e-commerce industry has slowed post-pandemic, Statista projects upward growth through 2029. Throughout the year, Q4 is the strongest quarter across both B2C and B2B markets, with B2C sales seeing a bump of 11% above the quarterly average.
“Like most B2C companies, we see a spike in sales toward the end of the year when people shop for presents. We especially see huge spikes around big events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” eCosmetics’ CEO Richard Kirsch said. “That’s why looking at the numbers from this year’s first quarter was so rewarding for our team; we out-performed 2023’s holiday season.”
Michelle Chase, eCosmetics’ Director of Account Management, attributes the success to the company’s investment in luxury and indie brands, as well as a loyal customer base.
“We wouldn’t be here without our customers, and we wouldn’t have such a huge beauty selection for them without partners like KimChi, Natasha Denona, Erno Laszlo, or Obagi,” Chase said.
eCosmetics has expanded its efforts to satisfy the demands of its growing customer base, including new ventures into fashion and a subscription program. Recurrent purchases like skin and hair care can be sent automatically on a one-to-six-month basis.
“We started our subscriptions in Q2 of 2023 and a lot of our orders are on their third, fifth, or even tenth reshipment,” Andres Morales, eCosmetics’ Chief Operating Officer, said. “March’s reshipment revenue more than doubled December’s, and every month of 2024 has surpassed the last.”
2024 is projected to be the second-fastest global e-commerce sales growth rate between 2021 and 2027 at a 9.4% annual increase. Online sales are expected to continue rising as well.
“After this quarter, I can’t wait to see how many new brands and customers we have by the end of the year,” Chase said.
ABOUT
eCosmetics is a beauty and fashion online retailer based out of Pompano Beach, FL. Founded in 2019, eCosmetics offers experienced customer service and a fast, easy way to shop for classic, emerging, and luxury brands. Customers can expect free shipping on orders of $49 or more to the continental United States, free returns, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Alex Irvin
