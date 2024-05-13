Tango Appoints Tim Redfern as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) and Store Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Tim Redfern as Chief Financial Officer. Redfern brings more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience to Tango and is responsible for managing the company’s global finance, accounting, and administrative functions.



”We are excited to welcome an executive of Tim’s caliber to our leadership team,” said Pranav Tyagi, Tango’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Tim has significant experience leveraging finance to drive business improvement, decision support, and performance management and he will play a key role in Tango’s growth and future success.”

Most recently, Redfern was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Drift, the AI Powered customer engagement platform, leading up to the company’s acquisition by Salesloft in February 2024. While at Drift, he was responsible for the company’s Corporate Services, Operations and Customer Success/Services functions. Prior to his tenure at Drift, he was Chief Financial Officer at Access, a leader in information management solutions. His six plus year tenure at Access was marked by substantial organic and acquisitive revenue and EBITDA growth.

“I’m energized by Tango’s genuine passion to bring market-leading, real estate solutions to the occupier, owner, and government industries,” said Tim Redfern, Chief Financial Officer at Tango. “I look forward to bringing my skills and experience to the existing leadership team and helping the company continue its growth trajectory.”

