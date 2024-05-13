Vistar Media Recognized in AdExchanger’s 2024 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players List

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of programmatic technology for out-of-home (OOH) media , today announced that it has been included in AdExchanger’s prestigious 2024 Programmatic Power Players list which recognizes the top agencies and strategic tech partners in the digital advertising industry. Vistar Media has been recognized for the second year in a row for its complete suite of OOH and digital out-of-home (DOOH) offerings.



“It’s thrilling to be recognized by AdExchanger not just once, but two years in a row on their Programmatic Power Players list,” said Leslie Lee, SVP, Marketing at Vistar Media. “This recognition highlights our strong impact on the OOH industry and our deep commitment to delivering top-notch software to our partners. AdExchanger is a major authority in the ad tech field, and it’s exciting to be leading the charge of advancing out-of-home tech solutions alongside other top innovators in media.”

AdExchanger editors evaluated hundreds of submissions from across the globe and selected its top 50 Programmatic Power Players based on the strength and breadth of their offerings, documented case studies, and client references.

In addition to this achievement, 2024 has already been a pivotal year at Vistar. Not only did Vistar recently announce the true globalization of its demand-side platform (DSP), enabling any buyer, from any corner of the world, to seamlessly connect with and purchase advertising space on any DOOH screen from a single account, but it also announced the acquisition of ADstruc , a traditional OOH planning and buying software. As ‘the home of out-of-home,’ this acquisition completes Vistar’s commitment to the industry and broadens its scope from a programmatic DOOH technology provider, to a true OOH media company.

Reach out today for more information about Vistar Media and its market-leading OOH solutions available globally.

About Vistar

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

Broadsheet Communications

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com