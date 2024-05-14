National Leaders Descend on Nation's Capital for Reparations Summit
National Reparations Convention - Lincoln Temple United Church (Shaw Community Center) Friday 6 pm; Sat 12 noon: Sunday 3 pm
Dozens of reparations organizations from all over America will attend. These leaders are pledging more aggressive action in the Reparations fight, including strikes, boycotts, and economic sanctions.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Reparations Convention will take place beginning Friday, May 17th thru Monday, May 20th. Reparations leaders from all over the United States are descending on the Nation’s Capital and are pledging stronger and tougher action in the fight for reparations for descendants of slaves born in America.
— Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz
Friday, May 17th, national scholars and historians led by master historian Dr. Tony Browder, Professor James Small, and reparations attorneys Nkechi Taifa Esq., and Harriett AbuBakr Esq. will open the convention by documenting the extensive and exhaustive damage done to Black people as a result of the transatlantic slave trade and systemic racism and discrimination since the abolition of slavery.
On Saturday, May 18th a lineup of national and state leaders from twenty states will update the summit and national audience on how the fight for reparations is being waged, and won, in many areas across America and the world. The leader of The Afrodescendant Nation, the Honorable Silis Muhammad will update the nation in a special address.
Nationally renowned Black Lawyers for Justice attorney Malik Shabazz, Esq. serves as the ADN Reparations Conductor and will deliver a national message regarding the future of the reparations' movement and how economic sanctions boycotts and legal actions can be used as weapons in the fight. Attorney Shabazz successfully represented two victims of the Rankin County Mississippi Sheriff's Department 'Goon Squad.'
A new wave of young people will be represented by the National Reparations League, whose leader, Rashaad Singleton will deliver a 'National Reparations Report Card' on national, and state elected officials. The legendary Emmett Till Family, will be represented by 2026 Senate Candidate Priscilla Till of Jackson, Mississippi who will update the convention on the current human rights struggle in Mississippi.
ADN Reparations advocates have recently returned and will be reporting back from Geneva, Switzerland at the United Nations (3rd Session on the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent). Dozens of reparations organizations from all over America will attend. These leaders are pledging more aggressive action in the Reparations fight, including strikes, boycotts, and economic sanctions.
Watch the Live Stream for Friday and Saturday here.
Sunday, May 19, Reparations workshops will be held on the subjects of 'Boycotts / Strikes and Economic Sanctions, Black Women and the Reparations Movement, Strategic Reparations Plan and Vision for Self-Determination.' Delegates from at least 20 States will participate.
Monday, May 20, Presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West and Vice-Presidential candidate Professor Melina Abdullah will speak on the issue of reparations and US foreign policy in Gaza and the student uprising taking place in America. This special forum will take place at the National Press Club, Washington, DC at 12 noon.
EVENT: REPARATIONS BOYCOTTS / DEMONSTRATIONS
Activists and advocates will be opening the national boycott against several major banks due to their immense ties to slavery.
Friday, May 17th, 12:00 noon
Location: 1947 14th Street in Washington DC
A serious Reparations Boycott and Sanctions Rally in the D.C. area is being targeted by Reparations activists due to the bank's business ties to the Catholic Church. Reparations activists are claiming the Catholic Church played a tremendous role in Black slavery and suffering. Therefore, reparations must be laud by the church and all businesses connected with the Catholic Church must face sanctions.
Saturday, May 18th, 9:00 AM
Location: - 444 North Capitol Street NW,
A Boycott and Slavery Sanctions Speak Out will take place. Activists and advocates will be opening the national boycott against a major bank due to their immense ties to slavery.
