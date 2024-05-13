Juvenile Reported Lost in the Woods in Washington

CONTACT:

May 13, 2024

Washington, NH – On May 11, 2024 at approximately 6:30 p.m., a resident of Stoddard, NH, called 911 reporting that her 17-year-old son had not returned from an afternoon walk with friends on local trails. The juvenile and his companions began walking from his residence around noon and were not equipped with hiking gear, food, or water. One of the walking companions sent a text to the juvenile’s mother at 3:40 p.m., stating that the group had reached the other side of the wooded area, and that her son had re-entered the woods to return home via the walking trails. When the juvenile had not returned to the residence by 6:30 p.m., his mother made the call to emergency personnel, and a response for the missing juvenile started. The juvenile did not have a cell phone and was unfamiliar with the trails.

Fortunately, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the juvenile emerged safely from the woods without assistance. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all who venture into the woods to share your plan or trip itinerary with friends or family and bring the proper gear.