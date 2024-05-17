THE INAUGURAL ALL AFRICAN INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL (AAIFF AFRICA) OPENS ON THE 13TH OF SEPTEMBER 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The All African Independent Film Festival (AAIFF Africa) has been established to showcase the very best independent filmmakers from across Africa and promote cinematic talents on a global stage. The Inaugural All African Independent Film Festival will take place on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of September 2024 at the Century Cinema in Kigali, Rwanda.
The AAIFF Africa 2024 Official Selection films will compete in eight categories which include feature films, short films, animated creations, and student works, crafted by independent filmmakers from the entire African continent.
President and Founder of AAIFF Africa, Scott Hillier, a multi award-winning Directory/Cinematographer/Screenwriter explains: “Our mission is to embolden Africa's greatest creative minds, furthering the careers and artistic paths of Africa's bold and visionary independent directories. We are committed to AAIFF Africa becoming a vital piece on the world's film festival circuit."
The three-day festival will end with AAIFF 2024's Awards Ceremony, where fourteen awards will be presented to honor Africa's best independent filmmaking talent. Among the awards are Africa's Best Independent Film Director 2024, Africa's Best Independent Dramatic Feature 2024, and the prestigious Africa's Best Independent Film 2024.
Throughout the festival, AAIFF Africa 2024 will host Professional Masterclasses as well as Q&A Sessions with competing directors, which provides the audience with a unique opportunity to engage directly with the filmmakers. Additionally, the festival will feature a vibrant live music showcase taking place during the festival's nightly after-parties.
For more information about AAIFF Africa 2024 and how to submit films to the festival, visit www.aaiffafrica.com.
