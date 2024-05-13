qxlstore.com: IT Resellers Unveil New e-commerce Website with Factory-Direct Prices

London, England, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- qxlstore.com, a leading online computing shop in the UK, is excited to announce the launch of its new website that is dedicated to offering customers in the UK a variety of laptops, monitors, printers, smart tech, computers, and data storage products at factory-direct prices.

The UK computer resellers emphasise listening to customer needs, maintaining a transparent honesty policy, and delivering on promises. With this conscientious approach, qxlstore.com has developed close relationships as reseller of some of the best IT manufacturers around, including Apple, ASRock, Dell, HP, and Microsoft, to ensure customers have access to premium IT products at the best deals and the lowest possible prices.

“We’re highly customer-focused and have an outstanding team determined to deliver the best experience possible,” said a spokesperson for qxlstore.com. We’ve now built up extremely close relationships as an authorised reseller to some of the best IT manufacturers around.”

As a trusted seller with top brands, qxlstore.com offers customers a comprehensive collection of popular IT products and accessories at cost-effective prices. These include:

Laptops: Featuring models from top brands such as Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung, qxlstore.com’s laptop assortment caters to all types of users. From gaming laptops with impressive graphic cards to work laptops with an efficient processor and sufficient RAM to seamlessly alter documents and stream media, customers will find the perfect laptop for their needs.

Computers and Components: From computer cases, graphics cards and CPU docks to gaming chairs, microphones, and headsets, qxlstore.com delivers a premier selection of products from the biggest names in the industry.

Printers: qxlstore.com offers customers a variety of printers, label printers and printer parts from reputable suppliers, such as HP, Epson, Canon, Lexmark, Brother, Dell, and Samsung. The online computer shop additionally supplies authentic ink cartridges, toner cartridges, and premium printers for professional printing.

With a commitment to customer care, prioritisation of secure payment methods, and next-day delivery on over 90% of orders placed before 4 p.m., qxlstore.com is fast becoming the UK’s leading online computing shop. The IT resellers invite customers to browse its extensive range of laptops, monitors, printers, smart tech, computers, and data storage via qxlstore.com today, where they can also fill out the contact form with any general inquiries to receive a swift reply from its professional team.

qxlstore.com is a fast-growing IT Computer Reseller that caters to customers both in the UK and Europe by offering a wide selection of high-quality computers, printers, and IT accessories at factory-direct prices. With industry-leading deals, a customer-centric focus, and deals with the top manufacturers, qxlstore.com is quickly earning a reputation as a trusted IT reseller.

