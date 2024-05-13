Safety Shot Partners with Gopuff

Gopuff, a delivery service that brings thousands of products to your doorstep in minutes, will aid in turning Safety Shot into a household brand.



JUPITER, FL, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (the “Company), is excited to announce its collaboration with Gopuff, the leading instant commerce company, to give Safety Shot, easy accessibility to millions of consumers nationwide.

With a commitment to delivery in as fast as 15 minutes, Gopuff, has redefined convenience by offering a myriad of products within minutes, and its partnership with Safety Shot is set to establish it as a household name.

Starting in May, Safety Shot will launch a comprehensive 360-degree marketing campaign in support of Gopuff offering the revolutionary product in convenient 4-packs and singles.

In addition to Gopuff, Safety Shot will also be available on BevMo! and Liquor Barn, both subsidiaries of Gopuff. BevMo!, known for its vast selection of wine, beer, and spirits, and Liquor Barn, an independent liquor store chain with over 20 stores in Kentucky, will further expand the reach of Safety Shot.

"We are thrilled to launch Safety Shot with Gopuff, a company with millions of monthly shoppers, offering a unique and reliable experience for customers nationwide." stated Josh Wagner, Chief Revenue Officer.

About Safety Shot, Inc

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, is set to launch Safety Shot, a patented wellness product that boosts clarity and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at DrinkSafetyShot.com and Amazon . The Company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in 2024.

