Roveel welcomed to Xero App Store to enhance drill-down reporting for small businesses
Roveel, the reporting software company based in Norwich (UK), has launched its global integration for Xero
Roveel, the reporting software company based in Norwich (UK), has launched its global integration for Xero, unleashing the power of data held by small and medium businesses (SMEs). Now available for SMEs and accountancy firms via the Xero App Store, the reporting tool builds on the significant amount of data stored in a company’s accounting system and allows in-depth drill-down analysis to allow for smarter decision making.
Established in 2014, Roveel helps accountants and business owners, directors, management, and staff save time on day-to-day admin reporting tasks and the need for endless Excel reports. Diving deeper into their data due to its drill-down functionality, data visualisations and a suite of pre-built business dashboards and reports, Roveel is supported by a comprehensive marketplace of additional insights, complemented by a bespoke service too.
Transforming Xero data into insightful and easy-to-use dashboards and reports, the extensive library is intuitive and covers everything from sales to finance, credit control, purchasing, stock and allows customers to manage their budgets, cash, and profitability with ease.
Mark Donaldson, founder of Roveel and former practice accountant, said: “The market has asked for more in-depth analysis and I am thrilled to launch our Xero integration and build upon our already strong market offering to SMEs. Roveel provides a secure and affordable way to generate the information required and empower teams. Being listed on the Xero app store and recognised as a connected app and certified by Xero is extremely exciting.”
“Since launching our product, we have enjoyed working closely with SMEs and this integration allows more companies to benefit from Roveel and sees the company move into new global markets. 2024 has already seen many exciting new features and this latest integration is just the first of more to come over the next few months. We are excited about how this new integration can now support customers who want to have a deeper understanding of the data within their business.”
About Roveel
Roveel is a leading web-based dashboard reporting tool which transforms SMEs accounting data in both Sage and Xero. Roveel helps businesses and accountants gain valuable insights into their data, drilling down below the surface-level numbers and understanding the components of sales, profitability, cashflow, financials, projects, debtors, creditors and much more.
Roveel provides business owners with the tools to improve their business performance daily through the suite of powerful dashboards and reporting alongside the ability to build bespoke dashboards tailored for your business.
Founded by Mark Donaldson in 2014, Roveel was created to address the inefficiencies which SMEs and accountants have in extracting, collating, and reviewing the critical information an SME needs to make better informed decisions.
Mark Donaldson trained as an accountant with regional firm Larking Gowen before moving to Grant Thornton. In 2010 he left Grant Thornton to set up his own business consultancy providing Finance Director services to several SMEs. During this time, he recognised the opportunity to utilise technology to automate the extraction of data into a seamless reporting process for existing non-cloud products on the market.
Roveel’s goal is to empower SMEs with the accessible and accurate insights they need for optimal decision making. Whether you are an accountant, or a member of the sales or finance team, it’s about providing the right data, at the right time, to the right people, for the best decision making.'
