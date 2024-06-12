At the core of the picturesque city of Lugano, Switzerland, emerges the new sustainable B5 Boutique Hotel
A new chapter begins: Welcome to the B5 Boutique HotelLUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the picturesque city of Lugano, renowned for the Mediterranean climate, subtropical vegetation, and the mesmerizing Lake Lugano, a new hotel emerges: the B5 Boutique Hotel. With a focus on sustainable hospitality, the B5 Boutique Hotel Lugano is the first of its kind in the region. It opened its doors to guests in June 2024.
The B5 Boutique Hotel embodies the essence of Lugano: a haven of sophistication and indulgence. Serving as a stylish sanctuary for all, it introduces innovative architectural elements to the cityscape. Situated and named after the street Via F. Borromini 5, the B5 Boutique Hotel is set to be a central nexus for global travelers, just a short stroll from the main train station. Crafted by Dario Franchini (DF_DC Architects), the structure has been entirely revamped, yet its century-old legacy remains through the refurbished architecture such as original beams and ancient masonry.
Alexandra and Daniel Hahne, the visionaries behind the B5 Boutique Hotel, share their inspiration: "We envisaged a fresh, modern, and inclusive concept for a boutique hotel that not only makes a visual impact but also caters to the requirements of contemporary travelers, many of whom work remotely and desire a comfortable and secure accommodation. The B5 Boutique Hotel seamlessly combines thoughtful design with a wealth of amenities. We are committed to sustainability, entirely avoiding fossil fuels and embracing eco-friendly technologies to ensure our guests' stay is environmentally responsible. This approach is unique for the city.”
With an array of room categories, from the snug 'Nomad' for digital nomads to the expansive 'Loft' for those craving extra space, the B5 Boutique Hotel promises a bespoke and enriching experience. Collaborative interiors with Nordisk Lugano and captivating artworks from local and international talents, curated by Galleria Doppia V, define the hotel's ambiance. At the rear of the building, you will find a sprawling terrace, envisioned by French landscape architect Thierry Dalcant, which offers a verdant oasis reminiscent of a lush jungle.
Reflecting on the hotel's concept, Dario Franchini articulates, "We aimed to craft a retreat that embodies Lugano's cosmopolitan allure, contemporary elegance, and welcoming ambiance. The result is a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity that pays homage to the rich history of the property.”
Beyond accommodation, the B5 Boutique Hotel aspires to elevate the guest experience through personalized service and culinary excellence. With an emphasis on locally sourced delicacies, guests can indulge in authentic regional flavors during breakfast and aperitivo, promising an unforgettable stay.
Embark on a journey of diversity, relaxation, and gastronomic delights while savoring the beauty and culture of Lugano at 'The Hotel to B'.
Bookings are now open at www.b5hotel.ch, with an exclusive 15% introductory discount available for overnight stays in 2024.
