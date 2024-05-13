Moldova: EU and IOM open playground for refugee children in Otaci

Children from Otaci, a Moldovan town on the south-west bank of the Nistru River, now have a new playground. At the beginning of May, with the support of the European Union, a new playground was opened in the courtyard of an apartment building where 63 Ukrainian refugee families (175 people) live.

The town of Otaci is one of the main border crossing points with Ukraine in the northern region of Moldova, through which thousands of Ukrainian refugees have passed during the two years of the Russian full-scale war against Ukraine, the EU Delegation to Moldova explained in a Facebook post. In addition to Moldovans, Roma and Ukrainians live here.

The project is funded by the European Union through a €4 million programme, implemented by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and UNICEF.

