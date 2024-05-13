EU Delegation in Armenia launches Europe Day 2024 celebrations

On 10 May, the EU Delegation in Armenia launched the Europe Day 2024 celebrations at the Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall by opening the ‘Europe is us’ photo exhibition, illustrating the impact of EU-funded projects in Armenia.

This year’s Europe Day celebrations are held under the ‘EU stands with Armenia – Stronger together’ slogan. The events will take place in Yerevan and the regions of Lori and Syunik.

On 17 May, an event will be hosted by the COAF SMART centre in Lori, where the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) will conduct a media literacy workshop, followed by a panel discussion on the impact of EU-funded projects. A fair will be held throughout the day, showcasing local projects and goods for a wide audience. In the evening, a concert will take place, which includes performances dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Charles Aznavour. Hayk Petrosyan, Vahagn Hayrapetyan and other renowned musicians will perform. The Armenian Alternative Folk Rock Band ‘Lav Eli’ and singer Aram Mp3 will also perform.

On 23 May, an Info Fair dedicated to Europe Day will be launched at the ‘Impact Hub Syunik’ in Goris. The fair involving local producers will be open to all visitors.

On 29 May, the European Film Festival will be launched with 23 films from European countries, Ukraine, and Armenia. The festival will run until 7 June.

On 5 June, a Belgian performance, ‘Spectacle’, will take place at the Theatre of Young Spectator in the city of Yerevan.

Entrance is free for all public events.

Find out more

Press release

Europe Day Programme