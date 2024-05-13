ps Hummingbird Names Greg Gant as CEO to Fuel AI-driven Growth

Gant will drive the acceleration of generative AI capabilities, enhancing customer experiences across Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Copilot.

I am thrilled to lead a team where innovation is the norm, diversity is our strength, and artificial intelligence is harnessed to redefine customer engagement.” — Greg Gant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ps Hummingbird, a strategic joint venture between Publicis Sapient and Tquila, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Gant as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer. This appointment underscores ps Hummingbird's commitment to expanding its Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform services, integrated with the advanced generative AI capabilities of Microsoft Copilot.

Gant brings over two decades of proven leadership in technology innovation and digital transformation, specializing in Microsoft Business Applications and business outcomes. His tenure at Hitachi Solutions America and SADA Systems were marked by building successful and sustainable practices with a keen focus on significant growth initiatives.

At ps Hummingbird, Gant will drive the acceleration of generative AI capabilities, enhancing internal processes and customer experiences. Known for his fresh thinking in business application implementations, Gant emphasizes human-centered design and the strategic use of AI technologies.

In his new role, Gant aims to focus on leveraging human-centered design and trailblazing AI to deliver superior client solutions and foster an inclusive company culture. "At ps Hummingbird, we are not just creating solutions;” Gant said, “we are crafting experiences that resonate deeply with our clients and their customers. I am thrilled to lead a team where innovation is the norm, diversity is our strength, and artificial intelligence is harnessed to redefine customer engagement."

Gant’s expertise in driving growth and fostering innovation aligns with ps Hummingbird’s goals of crafting exceptional experiences and harnessing AI to transform customer interactions. “As the landscape of AI-driven automation and copilot assistants rapidly evolves, maintaining a focus on human experiences becomes increasingly crucial,” said Dan Larkin, Chief Revenue Officer. “Greg’s deep commitment to the human aspects of our business—from our team to our clients and their customers—will be instrumental as we navigate this exciting phase of growth.”

Gant arrives at a time of rapid expansion: operations in Australia launched in April. "Greg's leadership marks a significant advantage for us. His strategic vision is pivotal as we escalate our efforts to deliver cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions. I look forward to collaborating with Greg to harness our combined expertise and drive innovation and success in the Australian market,” said Rodney Barrell, Australia Country Manager.

Backed by joint venture partners Publicis Sapient and Tquila, ps Hummingbird fills a strategic role for Publicis Sapient. “We innovate for our clients using our SPEED capabilities – Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering, and Data & AI,” said Tom Kracz, who serves a dual role as Chief Strategy Officer for ps Hummingbird and as a leader in Publicis Sapient’s Data & AI practice. “Greg’s experience and leadership across those capabilities will enable ps Hummingbird to soar. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join.”

About ps Hummingbird:

ps Hummingbird is a joint venture between Publicis Sapient and Tquila, providing clients with AI-powered solutions across sales, service, marketing, supply chain, and finance functions. Leveraging Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Fabric, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform, ps Hummingbird helps clients accelerate innovation and revenue growth, modernize customer service, and optimize business operations. For more information, visit pshummingbird.com.

About Publicis Sapient:

Publicis Sapient is a digital business transformation company that partners with global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage in a world that is increasingly digital. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

About Tquila:

Tquila is a global technology venture company with a thriving portfolio of technology services business, built by combining investment with expertise across growth, talent, and operations. It invests in companies from start-up through to post-series A, either as stand-alone entities or with co-investment from consulting firms and software companies. For more information, visit tquila.com.