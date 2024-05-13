Submit Release
Pharvaris to Present Clinical and Nonclinical Data at Upcoming Congresses

ZUG, Switzerland, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of abstracts for presentation at three upcoming congresses: the 20th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science and Technology (IDDST); the 2024 Eastern Allergy Conference (EAC); and the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2024. Details of the presentations are as follows:

IDDST 2024. Osaka, Japan. May 22-24, 2024.

  • Title: Pharmacological Profile of Deucrictibant, a Small-molecule Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist in Clinical Development for Hereditary Angioedema
    Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.
    Format: Oral Presentation
    Date, time: Wednesday, May 22, 10:55-11:20 a.m. JST (Tuesday, May 21, 9:55-10:20 p.m. EDT)

EAC 2024. Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. May 30-June 2, 2024.

  • Title: Relief and Resolution of Attack Symptoms Following On-Demand Treatment With a Single Dose of Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule in Patients With Hereditary Angioedema
    Presenter: Henry Li, M.D., Ph.D.
    Format: Poster Presentation
    Date, time: Saturday, June 1, 9:45-11:00 a.m. EDT

EAACI Congress 2024. Valencia, Spain. May 31-June 3, 2024.

  • Title: Efficacy and Safety of Oral Deucrictibant, a Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, in Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of CHAPTER-1 Phase 2 Trial
    Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.
    Format: Oral Presentation
    Date, time: Saturday, June 1, 17:21 CEST (11:21 a.m. EDT)
  • Title: Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improves Health-Related Quality of Life of Patients with Hereditary Angioedema
    Presenter: Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D.
    Format: Oral Presentation
    Date, time: Saturday, June 1, 17:33 CEST (11:33 a.m. EDT)
  • Title: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule in Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: RAPIDe-3 Phase 3 Trial Design
    Presenter: Marcus Maurer, M.D.
    Format: Poster (Flash Talk) Presentation
    Date, time: Sunday, June 2, 13:15 CEST (7:15 a.m. EDT)
  • Title: Exploring the Relationship Between Airway Attacks and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Hereditary Angioedema Attacks
    Presenter: Laurence Bouillet, M.D., Ph.D.
    Format: Poster (Flash Talk) Presentation
    Date, time: Sunday, June 2, 13:15 CEST (7:15 a.m. EDT)
  • Title: Pharmacodynamic Effects of Deucrictibant on Carrageenan-induced Edema in Humanized Bradykinin B2 Receptor Transgenic Sprague Dawley Rat
    Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.
    Format: Poster (Flash Talk) Presentation
    Date, time: Sunday, June 2, 13:15 CEST (7:15 a.m. EDT)
  • Title: Development of Kallikrein-Kinin System Biomarker Assays to Investigate Bradykinin-mediated Diseases
    Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.
    Format: Poster (Flash Talk) Presentation
    Date, time: Sunday, June 2, 13:15 CEST (7:15 a.m. EDT)

Abstracts from the EAACI Congress will be published in Allergy (the European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology) after the Congress. The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentation sessions at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris
Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.


Contact
Maggie Beller
Executive Director, Head of External and Internal Communications
maggie.beller@pharvaris.com

