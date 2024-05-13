Pharvaris to Present Clinical and Nonclinical Data at Upcoming Congresses

ZUG, Switzerland, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of abstracts for presentation at three upcoming congresses: the 20th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science and Technology (IDDST); the 2024 Eastern Allergy Conference (EAC); and the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2024. Details of the presentations are as follows:



IDDST 2024. Osaka, Japan. May 22-24, 2024.

Title: Pharmacological Profile of Deucrictibant, a Small-molecule Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist in Clinical Development for Hereditary Angioedema

Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.

Format: Oral Presentation

Date, time: Wednesday, May 22, 10:55-11:20 a.m. JST (Tuesday, May 21, 9:55-10:20 p.m. EDT)



EAC 2024. Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. May 30-June 2, 2024.

Title: Relief and Resolution of Attack Symptoms Following On-Demand Treatment With a Single Dose of Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule in Patients With Hereditary Angioedema

Presenter: Henry Li, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, June 1, 9:45-11:00 a.m. EDT



EAACI Congress 2024. Valencia, Spain. May 31-June 3, 2024.

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Oral Deucrictibant, a Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, in Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of CHAPTER-1 Phase 2 Trial

Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.

Format: Oral Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, June 1, 17:21 CEST (11:21 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Oral Presentation

Date, time: Saturday, June 1, 17:33 CEST (11:33 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Marcus Maurer, M.D.

Format: Poster (Flash Talk) Presentation

Date, time: Sunday, June 2, 13:15 CEST (7:15 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Laurence Bouillet, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster (Flash Talk) Presentation

Date, time: Sunday, June 2, 13:15 CEST (7:15 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.

Format: Poster (Flash Talk) Presentation

Date, time: Sunday, June 2, 13:15 CEST (7:15 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.

Format: Poster (Flash Talk) Presentation

Date, time: Sunday, June 2, 13:15 CEST (7:15 a.m. EDT)

Abstracts from the EAACI Congress will be published in Allergy (the European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology) after the Congress. The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentation sessions at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

