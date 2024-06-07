Beijing Art Season in Progress: Vibrant 798 with Nearly 90 Exhibitions Ongoing

BEIJING, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year from May to June, Beijing transforms into a vibrant hub of artistic activities, boasting the highest art density of the year. In addition to the major art fairs, numerous art organizations also present their finest exhibitions to audiences worldwide. Up to 90 exhibitions are held simultaneously in the 798 Art District during the Beijing Art Season.







Installation view of “Sparking”, 798 artworks

The art season is also remarked by the official opening of 798 artworks, the first official cultural and creative space operated by 798 Art District. Under the title “Sparking”, the space collaborates with international artist Wang Guangle for its debut exhibition, launching a limited edition of collectible artworks titled the “Red Phosphorus” series. In the future, 798 artworks aims to work with top art museums and pioneering creators globally to explore creative energies and connect with infinite possibilities.





The billboard of Gallery Weekend Beijing in 798

The 8th Gallery Weekend Beijing, which opened on May 24th and runs through August, finalizes “Drift to Return” as this year’s theme to reflect the coexistence of local art scenes and global art influences. Gallery Weekend Beijing features a Main Sector showcasing 798 local galleries and institutions, a Visiting Sector, and "The Inner Side of the Wind," a Up & Coming Sector which taps into how young Chinese artists reflect and express the interplay between global culture and China’s local identity under the theme, revealing the vitality and distinctive features of their art ecosystem. Additionally, the public unit "Poetry Marathon," co-curated by international artist Qiu Zhijie and Gallery Weekend Beijing—ran alongside the 2024 Paris Olympics, tapping into the shared humanistic values of sports, culture, and art in the Olympic ethos.





Installation view of "Elliptical Dipole: Visceral Particles Sorcerous Flows", 798 CUBE

Concurrently, 798CUBE presents "Elliptical Dipole: Visceral Particles Sorcerous Flows", the first large-scale solo exhibition of international artist Yunchul Kim in China and his largest solo exhibition to date. This exhibition visualizes Kim's interpretation of the universe, life, and culture. Visitors will be immersed in the fusion of technology and art, entering the material world of the artist's imagination and resonating with the boundless universe.

The impressive concentration of high-quality exhibitions makes 798 a must-visit destination in June. Almost 2,000,000 visitors have enjoyed their summer vacation there.

Contact Info: info@798-art.com.cn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a37ed832-f17e-4924-ad54-bd4c3966c2fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/080c4b93-5a65-4980-bd5e-cf6ccad2cbfa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f528796e-9871-4052-b546-bb3176d0f166