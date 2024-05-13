Parsons Celebrates 80 Years of Infrastructure Excellence

CHANTILLY, Va., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today celebrates Infrastructure Week, an annual event focused on raising awareness of the importance of infrastructure. As a critical element of the economy, infrastructure plays a vital role in connecting people, communities, and businesses around the world.



“Our dedicated professionals have designed and delivered the global infrastructure that connects and protects communities around the world for 80 years,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America. “We will continue to design, maintain, and protect the infrastructure that impacts our daily lives, in the United States, and around the world, supporting a wide range of markets and funding sources including local, state, and federal, including funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

A leader in infrastructure delivery across numerous sectors, including rail and transit, bridge and tunnel, aviation, road and highway, environmental, and water and wastewater, Parsons recorded $800 million in global infrastructure contract awards through the first quarter of 2024. In the past 12 months, the company secured three of the largest North America transportation wins in Parsons’ history – the Hudson River Tunnel, JFK International Airport Roadways, and Newark Bay Bridge projects, along with multiple industry recognitions, including:

SkyTrax – World’s Best New Airport for Newark Liberty International Airport’s new Terminal A, which Parsons supported as part of a design-build joint venture, as well as providing design services.

American Council Of Engineering Companies – New York Chapter – Engineering Excellence Diamond Award for the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s Grand Central Madison project, on which Parsons was a member of the tri-venture firm serving as general engineering consultant.

Institute of Sustainable Infrastructure – Envision Platinum Award for Sound Transit’s Federal Way Link Extension project, on which Parsons served as the lead design team.

Engineering News Record – Top 25 Newsmakers – Parsons’ Brian Witte, vice president, construction engineering, was named to the Top 25 Newsmakers list in recognition of his work on the Kicking Horse Canyon project, which widened and smoothed a treacherous section of the TransCanada highway.

American Public Works Association – Project of the Year Award for the I-270 North design-build project in Missouri, where Parsons served as the primary consultant.

Engineering News Record – Top 500 Design Firms – Parsons ranked 15th on this annual ranking of the top infrastructure design firms.

Leveraging a vast digital tool kit, which includes AI and ML capabilities, digital twins, project management information systems (PMIS) solutions, drone capabilities, and the cybersecurity expertise to protect it all, Parsons is not only designing the future of infrastructure, but transforming it as well.

