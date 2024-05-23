Lankhorst Ropes and Sensor Technologies Forge Dynamic Partnership, Unveiling Revolutionary Maritime Product

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WireCo, a renowned global leader in synthetic and steel wire rope manufacturing, proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with one of its brands, Lankhorst Ropes, and Sensor Technologies, a leading provider of maritime technology solutions. Together, they unveil “Sureline Systems,” an innovative product set to redefine industry standards and drive maritime operations into the future.

The strategic alliance between Lankhorst Ropes and Sensor Technologies combines decades of expertise and cutting-edge technology to address the evolving needs of the maritime sector. Leveraging Lankhorst Ropes' unparalleled knowledge in rope performance and Sensor Technologies’ advanced maritime technology, the partnership aims to deliver a transformative solution that enhances efficiency, safety and sustainability across maritime operations globally.

"Our collaboration with Sensor Technologies marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Rui Faria, managing director at Lankhorst Ropes. "By merging our expertise with Sensor Technologies’ advanced technology, we have developed a product that sets a new standard for performance and reliability in the maritime industry. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering solutions that empower our customers and drive progress in the maritime sector."

The newly unveiled product from Sensor Technologies and Lankhorst Ropes, Sureline Systems, represents a leap forward in maritime technology, offering unmatched durability, reliability and performance in even the most demanding maritime environments. With features designed to address the complex challenges faced by modern maritime operators, the solution promises to revolutionize the way vessels operate, navigate and maintain safety standards.

"We are excited to partner with Lankhorst Ropes in introducing this groundbreaking product to the maritime market," said Peter Farthing, CEO at Sensor Technologies. "Our collaboration represents a synergy of innovation, expertise and shared vision. Together, we have created a solution that empowers maritime operators to achieve new levels of efficiency, safety and sustainability. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to driving progress and shaping the future of the maritime industry."

The official launch of Sureline Systems from Sensor Technologies and Lankhorst Ropes will take place at the upcoming ITS Exhibition in Dubai. This prestigious event provides an ideal platform to showcase the innovative capabilities of the product and highlight its potential to revolutionize maritime operations worldwide.

The launch of the new product from Lankhorst Ropes and Sensor Technologies marks the beginning of a new era in maritime technology. As the maritime sector continues to evolve and adapt to changing regulations, environmental concerns and technological advancements, the partnership between Lankhorst Ropes and Sensor Technologies stands as a beacon of innovation and collaboration, driving positive change and setting new standards of excellence in the industry.

For more information about Sureline Systems, the revolutionary new product developed through the partnership between Sensor Technologies and Lankhorst Ropes, please visit www.lankhorstropes.com .

About WireCo

WireCo markets value-added products under several brands that are recognized throughout the world and used in a wide range of market applications. WireCo is headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, with manufacturing plants, distribution facilities and research and development centers worldwide. For more information, visit www.wireco.com.

About Lankhorst Ropes

Lankhorst Ropes is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of synthetic and steel wire ropes for a wide range of industries, including maritime, offshore and industrial applications. With a proud heritage of innovation and excellence spanning over two centuries, Lankhorst Ropes is committed to delivering superior products and services that meet the highest standards of quality, performance and reliability. For more information, visit www.lankhorstropes.com .

About Sensor Technologies

Sensor Technologies is a cutting-edge technology support provider to the marine sector. We work closely with industry stakeholders to offer robust bespoke solutions that are fit for purpose and ahead of their competitors. Our pedigree and can-do attitude mean a solution exists for every problem.

Sensor Technologies has core expertise in remote sensing, software development, hardware engineering and IoT development and provides client experience that is second to none. For more information, visit www.sensor-technologies.co.uk .

Ross Martin Trozzolo Communications 816.994.8188 rmartin@trozzolo.com