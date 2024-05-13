Betterworks Selects Machintel to Enhance Their Marketing Strategies
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machintel, a leading global provider of B2B marketing solutions, and Betterworks, a leader in intelligent performance management software, today announced a strategic partnership to expand Betterworks’ audience targeting and market reach, with special focus in the EMEA region.
This collaboration brings together Betterworks' prowess in modern intelligent performance management and HR software technology and Machintel's expertise in data-driven, AI-based marketing strategies and channels. The initiative is set to enhance Betterworks’ marketing programs, highlight its research, increase lead generation, and improve its presence in the European markets.
Strategic Approach to Marketing
Betterworks is integrating Machintel's marketing expertise into its comprehensive campaign strategy, focusing on sustained engagement with its target audience and amplifying market presence. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to deploying data-driven marketing strategies that effectively capture and engage new audiences.
Partnership Outcomes:
Lead Generation: Initial campaigns have already demonstrated positive outcomes in lead generation, contributing to business growth.
Market Expansion: The partnership’s primary focus is to enhance Betterworks’ visibility in the EMEA region, establish connections, and build meaningful relationships within the IT and HR demographic.
Content Syndication: Leveraging Machintel's extensive network, including Machintel Media, Betterworks aims to distribute its content more effectively to reach the intended audiences.
Jasmeet Saini, senior growth marketing manager at Betterworks, highlighted the partnership's role in enhancing audience engagement, saying, "The collaboration with Machintel empowers us to connect with our target audience more dynamically by leveraging Machintel's advanced digital marketing strategies. By working directly with an integrated marketing solutions company like Machintel, we are able to more efficiently use our resources and eliminate the need for middleman resellers. This approach consolidates all our marketing needs under one roof and is helping us see significantly better returns on our marketing investments."
Henson Gawliu, CMO at Machintel, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This partnership with Betterworks marks a significant advancement for both our companies. Together, we're set to use innovative smarter ideas and new playbooks driven by data and AI across all our programs for branded demand and ABM, and across all solutions and channels. Our marketing expertise is complemented by the depth of our in-the-trenches experience from managing multichannel campaigns for HR tech companies.
“With an audience reach of over 1.2 million HR professionals in EMEA and 1.6 million in the US, along with our media publications, social channels, and influencer networks, we are well positioned to help HR tech companies achieve significant growth beyond just incremental improvements. As we continue to redefine the standards for strategic marketing growth, it’s always important to save our customers money when they work with us directly.”
About Betterworks
Betterworks is the pioneer in intelligent performance management solutions that help workforces and organizations achieve their highest potential. Betterworks reimagines performance management for all with an enterprise-ready platform that fosters greater manager effectiveness and employee performance, leading to higher satisfaction and retention and better business outcomes. It combines generative AI and data analytics that enable organizations to make smart, data-based decisions, with a comprehensive solution that incorporates conversations, check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition — all accessible in the applications employees use daily.
Our customers’ employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, Intuit, Udemy, Freddie Mac, Vertiv, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable excellent performance.
About Machintel
Machintel redefines digital marketing with an integrated, data-centric, approach to campaign management. Their intelligent campaign management solutions combine years of marketing expertise with cutting-edge AI and ML technologies. These solutions span multichannel campaign orchestration, content creation and syndication, data enrichment and activation, event promotions, and web & app development, all tailored to meet the unique needs of Brands, Agencies, Publishers, and Platforms anywhere in the world.
