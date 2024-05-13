NoOnes Revolutionizing Financial Communication and Inclusion in Kenya, Aligning with AfCFTA Goals
NoOnes app directly connects Kenya and other regions of the Global South to the world’s financial systems via peer-to-peer technology (P2P), championing financial freedom and equitable access.”NAIROBI, KENYA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray Youssef, a native African born in Cairo, Egypt, and the visionary CEO of NoOnes, was met with thunderous applause at Code Africa. His pioneering financial communication app, NoOnes, is quickly becoming the leading platform to fulfil the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This app directly connects Kenya and other regions of the Global South to the world’s financial systems via peer-to-peer technology (P2P), championing financial freedom and equitable access.
Youssef shared the profound motivation behind NoOnes, driven by a desire to tackle inequality and empower those facing financial disparities, especially in places like Kenya. He detailed how P2P technology and cryptocurrencies could revolutionize financial systems and boost autonomy within the Global South.
Youssef outlined NoOnes’ innovative approach to financial inclusion in Kenya, offering access to over 450 payment methods. This strategy circumvents traditional banking systems, ensuring transparency and securing financial transactions. He emphasized the importance of protecting users’ financial data, with NoOnes pledging to share 50% of its revenue with users, thus enhancing trust through unprecedented transparency.
Committed to the objectives of the AfCFTA, NoOnes collaborates with stakeholders to integrate Kenya and similar regions into the global financial fabric, all while respecting their unique needs and ambitions. Youssef emphasized the company’s focus on self-reliance and sovereignty, steering clear of Western templates to empower countries within the Global South.
Utilizing blockchain technology, NoOnes simplifies financial communications and transactions in areas with limited banking infrastructure, thereby fostering inclusivity and convenience.
Youssef also highlighted NoOnes’ distinctive features, such as community participation, transparency, and sustainability, which set it apart from other financial apps. The platform fosters a community-centric ecosystem that focuses on giving back, not just profit.
In managing diverse regulatory environments across the Global South, NoOnes adopts a decentralized decision-making process, leveraging local expertise to ensure compliance and seamless operations. With a focus on user-centric design, NoOnes is dedicated to delivering a seamless experience to its diverse user base, enhancing both accessibility and usability.
Upcoming Event:
Join NoOnes at the University of Nairobi on Tuesday, May 14th, for an enlightening event where Ray Youssef will further discuss the future of financial inclusion in Africa and NoOnes’ alignment with the AfCFTA goals.
