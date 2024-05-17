22nd Thailand International Dog Show returns bigger in tune with the exponential growth of Thailand’s pet care market
Thailand International Dog Show 2024 will be held at Hall 5 and Hall 6, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand from 4th to 7th July 2024.BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 22nd edition of the SmartHeart presents Thailand International Dog Show 2024 (TIDS 2024) returns bigger in scale and size, to take place from 4th to 7th July 2024 at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand.
Thailand’s Department of Business Development at the Commerce Ministry projected that Thailand’s pet market will grow at annual rate of 8.4% to reach 66.7 billion baht in 2026, making it amongst the largest market in Asia. Nearly 47% of Thai households own a dog and the pet dog population has increased from 6.6 million in 2016 to 7.2 million in 2022.
The growth of pet dog population in Thailand is attributed to growing numbers of Thais choosing to have few or no children, and opting to become “pet parents”. With changes in modern lifestyle trends brought by urbanization and pet humanization, a large number of pet owners are lavishing attention to their pets as they would themselves.
Thailand is one of the world’s largest exporter of pet food and snacks. Its growing domestic market is dominated by pet food, followed by pet health, pet care and beauty, apparel and accessories and toys.
Thailand has over 4,000 pet products retail shops nationwide. There are over 2,200 animal hospitals, and one of its fastest growing retail segments is online sales, which is valued at US$50 million and growing at 5% annually.
It is against this market backdrop that TIDS 2024, taking up over 10,000 sq meters of exhibition space, has grown to become the biggest B2B2C exhibition gathering-place for the entire Thailand’s pet dog community and market, where over 200 international and local exhibitors will display their latest innovative dog care products and services, to over 150,000 trade and consumer attendees.
Supported by the Kennel Association of Thailand (KAT) and Thai Pet Industry Association (TPIA), TIDS 2024 will also feature a line-up of exciting activities over 4 days. This include the Thailand International Dog Competition, F.C.I (International Cannie Federation) Grooming and Agility competitions, free health checks, seminars and talks on latest dog nutrition and supplements, AI enabled dog care technology, and many more other interesting pet dog related topics and activities.
For its B2B segment, Thailand International Dog Show 2024 will offer its tailor-made business-matching program, which is designed to be an affective “buyers-meet-sellers” platform to match and link its exhibitors with their targeted trade buyer attendees. This is aim at facilitating business deals, partnerships, investments, collaborations amongst its exhibitors and trade attendees.
What to expect at TIDS 2024?
• Thailand’s biggest and dedicated pet dog community exhibition market-place (B2B2C) for international and local brands
• Line-up of exciting activities, ranging from dog competitions, grooming, health checks, seminars, workshops, games, product launches and samplings, etc
• Business matchings and B2B trade activities
• Expected attendees of over 200 exhibitors and 150,000 trade and consumer attendees, including pet dogs
Thailand International Dog Show 2024 (TIDS 2024) will be held at Hall 5 and Hall 6, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand from 4th to 7th July 2024
For more information, please visit www.thailand-dogshow.com
