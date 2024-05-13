BACK TO CLASSIC | Camus Yuanliu celebrated the Disaronno Godfather Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- Camus Yuanliu celebrated the Disaronno Godfather Week
From April 8th to 21st, Camus Yuanliu celebrated the Disaronno Godfather Week with more than 500 bars from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and South Korea under the theme of BACK TO CLASSIC.
The endless Godfather cocktail is simply created by mixing 25ml of Disaronno and 50ml of any Whisky, a few ingredients for an intense and intriguing combination of flavors. It was also favored by Marlon Brando, who starred in the Godfather movie.
As a partner of Illva Saronno and the exclusive distributor of Disaronno and Tia Maria in Mainland China market, Camus Yuanliu is set to introduce more exquisite products to bartenders, connoisseurs, and liqueur enthusiasts in China through various events like the Disaronno Godfather Week, allowing more consumers to experience a refined lifestyle.
About Camus Yuanliu
Camus Yuanliu is the subsidiary based in China of Camus Group. As one of leading wholly foreign-owned high-end spirit product trading companies in China, Camus Yuanliu is mainly engaged in the import and marketing of high-quality spirits in the Chinese market. It is headquartered in Shanghai and has offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, etc. The office has established a nationwide sales and distribution network. Camus Yuanliu has reached distribution partnership with many world's premium spirit groups and became their exclusive distributor in Chinese market. Nowadays, Camus Yuanliu has established an international spirit industry group structure consisting of cognac, whisky, gin, liqueur, vodka, tequila, rum and many other categories.
About Illva Saronno
Illva Saronno is known for Disaronno, the world’s favourite Italian Liqueur. Sold in over 160 countries worldwide, Disaronno represents the inimitable "made in Italy" image and sense of style across the globe. The Illva Saronno portfolio includes other leading spirit brands such as: Tia Maria, Artic, Isolabella, Zucca, Aurum. Owned and Managed by the Reina Family, Illva Saronno expertise in liqueur dates back to 1525 when the recipe arrived for the first time in the hands of the Reina Family. Illva Saronno stands a cut above the rest for its qualitative excellence, knack for anticipating the trends and expertise in interpreting consumer tastes.
For more information, please visit the relevant website:https://www.yuanliu-sh.com
Haoyu Bao
From April 8th to 21st, Camus Yuanliu celebrated the Disaronno Godfather Week with more than 500 bars from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and South Korea under the theme of BACK TO CLASSIC.
The endless Godfather cocktail is simply created by mixing 25ml of Disaronno and 50ml of any Whisky, a few ingredients for an intense and intriguing combination of flavors. It was also favored by Marlon Brando, who starred in the Godfather movie.
As a partner of Illva Saronno and the exclusive distributor of Disaronno and Tia Maria in Mainland China market, Camus Yuanliu is set to introduce more exquisite products to bartenders, connoisseurs, and liqueur enthusiasts in China through various events like the Disaronno Godfather Week, allowing more consumers to experience a refined lifestyle.
About Camus Yuanliu
Camus Yuanliu is the subsidiary based in China of Camus Group. As one of leading wholly foreign-owned high-end spirit product trading companies in China, Camus Yuanliu is mainly engaged in the import and marketing of high-quality spirits in the Chinese market. It is headquartered in Shanghai and has offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, etc. The office has established a nationwide sales and distribution network. Camus Yuanliu has reached distribution partnership with many world's premium spirit groups and became their exclusive distributor in Chinese market. Nowadays, Camus Yuanliu has established an international spirit industry group structure consisting of cognac, whisky, gin, liqueur, vodka, tequila, rum and many other categories.
About Illva Saronno
Illva Saronno is known for Disaronno, the world’s favourite Italian Liqueur. Sold in over 160 countries worldwide, Disaronno represents the inimitable "made in Italy" image and sense of style across the globe. The Illva Saronno portfolio includes other leading spirit brands such as: Tia Maria, Artic, Isolabella, Zucca, Aurum. Owned and Managed by the Reina Family, Illva Saronno expertise in liqueur dates back to 1525 when the recipe arrived for the first time in the hands of the Reina Family. Illva Saronno stands a cut above the rest for its qualitative excellence, knack for anticipating the trends and expertise in interpreting consumer tastes.
For more information, please visit the relevant website:https://www.yuanliu-sh.com
Haoyu Bao
Camus Yuanliu
email us here