Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market is Booming Across the Globe, Explores the Latest Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in sales of smartphones fuels the demand for mobile accessories. Rise in purchasing power and changes in the lifestyle of people are the key factors that boost the sales of mobile phone accessories. Companies such as Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., and Samsung Electronics are prominent manufacturers of mobile phone accessories. In addition, as per the Europe mobile phone accessories market trends, online portals have become a convenient mode for buying accessories because of easy payment and refund policies. The changing consumer attitude toward online shopping is adding advantage to the Europe mobile phone accessories market growth. The European market was valued at $ 36.67 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $47.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, Eastern Europe dominated the market, contributing more than 25% share of the overall revenue, followed by Germany. The Europe mobile phone accessories market analysis in the report includes Poland, Turkey, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic in the East Europe market.

Mobile phone accessories are used with smartphones or mobile phones for assistance and support for various operations such as listening to music, tracking daily routines, and protecting of fragile mobile phones. These products include electronic devices and entities such as speakers, smart watches, earphones, and protective cases. These are offered in the market in various standards and forms as marketing strategies.

The rise in the adoption of smartphones in Europe is expected to majorly drive the Europe mobile phone accessories market growth as they offer seamless connectivity to the digital world. In addition, Bluetooth wireless headphones offer portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility, compared to wired devices, which provide convenience to customers over wired headphones.

A rise in demand for such wireless accessories is anticipated to drive the mobile phone accessories market. This increase in demand is attributed to changes in customer preferences such as listening to music on smartphones and tablets. Demand for mobile phone accessories has increased, owing to a surge in disposable income and a rise in the popularity of social networking sites in urban areas. Rapid technological advancements, including the implementation of noise canceling technology, Bluetooth/NFC speakers, and built-in fan and light in selfie sticks, are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

Competitive Analysis:

The Europe Mobile Phone Accessories industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market include,

Region-wise, the European mobile phone accessories market is analyzed across Germany, the UK, France, Nordic countries, Holland, Spain, Portugal, Eastern Europe, Belgium, and the rest of Europe. Nordic countries are further analyzed across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Eastern Europe was the highest revenue generator in 2019, accounting for $9.28 billion, and is estimated to garner $11.00 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.80%. This is attributed to the fact that over the past few years, increase in the number of users of smartphones has increased in this region. However, North America is expected to account for $2.58 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.73%.

The Europe mobile phone accessories market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, Price range, and region. By product type, it is divided into battery, headphones, portable speakers, chargers, memory cards, power banks, protective cases, battery cases, screen guards, pop sockets, and others. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. By price range, it is classified into low medium, and premium. By region, it is analyzed across Germany, the UK, France, Nordic countries, Holland, Spain, Portugal, eastern Europe, Belgium, and the rest of Europe. Nordic countries are further analyzed across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland.

Key Findings of the Study:

- By product type, the headphones sensors segment held the highest revenue of $ 8.56 billion in 2019 and contributed a major part to the Europe mobile phone accessories market size.

- By distribution channel, the offline Europe mobile phone accessories segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $27.85 billion as per the European mobile phone accessories market analysis.

- By price range, the premium range segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, generating $ 21.71 billion.

- By region, eastern Europe is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major share during the forecast period.

About Us:

