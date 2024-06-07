Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size, Scope Analysis, Key Insights, Leading Key Players, And Forecast To 2031

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Growth in pharmaceutical sector and rise in demand for reverse logistics have boosted the growth of the global pharmaceutical logistics market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global pharmaceutical logistics market was valued at $66 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report segments the global pharmaceutical logistics market on the basis of operation, business type, application, type, and region.

Based on business type, the transportation segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Gemadept, Tiong Nam Logistics, CWT Ltd, Ych Group, CEVA LOGISTICS, DHL Supply Chain, Kerry Logistics, CJ Century Logistics, WHA Corp., DB Schenker, Yusen Logistics, AGILITY, Kuehne + Nagel, Keppel Logistics, Singapore Post

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market, such as growth in pharmaceutical sector, increase in international trade activities, and increase in demand for reverse logistics in pharmaceutical sector. The global logistics have experienced tremendous transformation in the past few years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shippers are focusing on using faster and cost-effective method of shipping the cargo, which is expected to fuel the market for pharmaceutical logistics. Moreover, numerous healthcare service providing companies are focusing on expansion of their refrigerated warehouse capacity, which in turn contributes in the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics industry.

Based on type, the non-cold chain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the cold chain segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global pharmaceutical logistics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical logistics market size is segmented on the basis of operation, business type, application, type and region. By operation, it is divided into seaways, roadways, railways, airways, and storage & services. By business type, it is divided into transportation, warehousing, and value-added services. By application, it is segmented into bio pharma, chemical pharma, and specialty pharma. By type, it is divided into cold chain, and non-cold chain. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By operation, the seaways segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical logistics market

By business type, the transportation segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the bio pharma segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical logistics market

By type, the cold chain segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical logistics market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

