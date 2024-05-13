The AGC Group Obtains Its First Cradle to Cradle Certified® for Mirox MNGE Interior Glass Products in Asia

Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- AGC Glass Asia ’s Mirox MNGE , a low lead mirror, is awarded with Cradle to Cradle Certified® at the Bronze level based on version 3.1. This certification covers manufacturing by two AGC Group companies in Asia, PT Asahimas Flat Glass Tbk and AGC Float Glass (Thailand).

The Mirox MNGE mirror underwent a thorough evaluation against five key assessment criteria categories: Material Health, Material Reutilization, Renewable Energy, Water Stewardship and Social Fairness. This certification validates not only the product’s sustainability credentials but also contributes to the acquisition of green building certifications such as LEED, WELL, and Green Star (Australia).

The AGC Group has defined "three social values" to be created through its products and technologies in its medium-term management plan, "AGC plus-2026." Among them, "Blue planet" aims to contribute to the sustainability of the global environment through product optimization and innovation. By obtaining the Cradle to Cradle Certified®, The Group is furthering its commitment to promoting sustainable practices in the construction industry.

About AGC

AGC's site and on LinkedIn. AGC Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, President & CEO: Yoshinori Hirai)(TOKYO:5201) is the parent company of the AGC Group, a world leading glass solution provider and supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals, ceramics and other high-tech materials and components. Building on more than a century of technical innovation, the AGC Group has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products. The Group employs some 57,000 people worldwide and generates annual sales of around 2.0 trillion Japanese yen (approx. US$ 13.2bn) through its operations in more than 30 countries and regions. Learn more atand on

