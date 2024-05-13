Inmate Authors Break Out of Prison
Books By Prisoners Provides Platform for Incarcerated Writers
Cadmus Publishing proudly announces the launch of Books By Prisoners, an innovative online bookstore designed exclusively for authors in prisons. With the aim to provide a platform for incarcerated writers to showcase their work and connect with readers worldwide, Books By Prisoners addresses the unique challenges faced by incarcerated citizens in accessing the literary market.
— George Kayer
Unlike mainstream platforms such as Amazon, where authors typically self-promote their works, individuals in prisons lack legal access to the internet, hindering their ability to reach potential readers. Books By Prisoners aims to bridge this gap by offering a dedicated space for incarcerated authors to manage their content, engage with audiences, and build their literary brands.
"We recognize the importance of amplifying the voices of incarcerated writers and providing them with opportunities to share their stories," said Kenneth Passaro co CEO for Cadmus Publishing LLC. "BooksByPrisoners is more than just a bookstore it's a platform for empowerment and expression."
Authors in prisons can now upload their works across all genres, from fiction to non-fiction, and benefit from a range of services offered by Books By Prisoners. These services include author interviews, personalized messages from readers to authors and competitive pricing to rival mainstream marketplaces.
Notable titles available on BooksByPrisoners include "Actual Innocence" by Robert Blankenship, a poignant account of his wrongful conviction, Gary Hardy Ph.D who wrote Silence in the Face of Injustice. "Defund D. O. C." by Daniel Simms, offering alternatives to current incarceration policies. Additionally "From Killer to Believer" by Richard Tabler and "Sincere Styles" by Dez Masters offers readers a glimpse into life behind bars through heartfelt poetry and prose.
"We believe that every voice deserves to be heard, regardless of one's circumstances," added George Kayer, one of the most published prisoners in America and co CEO. "Books By Prisoners is committed to providing a platform for incarcerated authors to share their narratives, spark conversations, and inspire change."
For more information about Books By Prisoners and to explore the diverse range of titles available, please visit booksbyprisoners.com
About Cadmus Publishing LLC:
Cadmus Publishing is a pioneering hybrid publishing house dedicated to amplifying marginalized voices and promoting inclusivity within the literary community. Cadmus Publishing has over 300 published authors from prison with over 500 titles.
