Tanduay and Skull & Crown Create Tiki Magic in Hawaii
HONOLULU, AMERICA, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When one envisions Hawaii, pristine beaches, majestic mountains, and a laid-back island lifestyle typically come to mind. However, amidst the lively mix of people and cultures in its historic Chinatown, a hidden gem lies, adding a new dimension to the island's allure – the hip tiki bar known as Skull & Crown.
Rum enthusiast Joseph Chiong, also the National Sales Manager for Tanduay, USA, aptly remarks, "You haven't truly experienced Hawaii until you've visited Skull and Crown. They set the standard, especially for tiki enthusiasts. If you're in Honolulu and into tiki culture, Skull and Crown is a must-visit to complete your trip. They're iconic in Hawaii."
Owned by Angelina Khan and Noa Laporga, Skull & Crown has become a beacon for rum aficionados. Laporga, particularly, has emerged as a pivotal figure in the rum community, with his recommendations carrying significant weight among rum fanatics and drinkers.
"Everyone, especially rum enthusiasts in Hawaii, rely on Laporga’s recommendations. Once he endorses a brand, it's practically gospel. No one questions it. Laporga wields considerable influence in the rum business," explains Chiong.
With Skull & Crown's dedication to showcasing the finest rums, including acclaimed Tanduay Rum products, and Laporga's unparalleled influence, this tiki haven continues to shape Honolulu's cocktail scene. Whether you're a seasoned rum connoisseur or an adventurous traveler seeking authentic island experiences, a visit to Skull & Crown is not merely an option – it's a rite of passage, an essential part of immersing oneself in Hawaii's vibrant spirit.
For Khan and Laporga, incorporating Tanduay Rum into their cocktail menu was a natural choice, purred by a fortuitous encounter with Chiong. "Our engagement with Tanduay began in 2019 when we opened Skull & Crown. Choosing Tanduay was an easy decision, especially after meeting Joseph, who truly embodies the brand's essence!" say both owners of the establishment.
At the heart of Skull & Crown lies its commitment to offering patrons an unparalleled rum experience. Boasting the largest rum collection in Hawaii, this tiki haven seamlessly integrates Tanduay into its repertoire, featuring varieties such as Tanduay Silver, Tanduay Gold, and Tanduay Especia in signature cocktails like Good Fortune and Firecracker. What sets Tanduay apart, according to Khan and Laporga, is its cocktail-friendly nature coupled with an attractive price point. With a rich heritage dating back to the early 1800s and a steadfast dedication to quality, Tanduay Rum emerges as a must-try for discerning rum enthusiasts.
Marc Ngo, Tanduay Rum's Senior Brand Manager and International Business Development Manager, expresses gratitude for the symbiotic relationship between Tanduay and Skull & Crown. "Tanduay appreciates Skull & Crown for being a great ambassador. We see their genuine passion for our products and their careful curation," says Ngo.
Looking ahead, both parties are poised to nurture and expand their partnership, with a shared vision of introducing Tanduay Rum's exceptional products to a wider audience. "We hope to continue our fruitful partnership and continue forward to share Tanduay Rum’s great products within Hawaii," adds Ngo. For Khan and Laporga, Skull & Crown represents more than just a bar – it embodies a passion for storytelling and a reverence for rum culture. "We believe that the best drinks have a story. We love sharing the culture of rum and the history behind the cocktails we serve. We will continue to incorporate and promote Tanduay rum whenever possible," affirms Khan and Laporga.
As the sun sets over Honolulu, casting a golden hue over its bustling streets, one thing remains certain – the enduring partnership between Skull & Crown and Tanduay Rum is poised to stand the test of time, offering patrons a taste of paradise in every sip.
