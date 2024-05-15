"Still Rocking My Crown: A Memoir of a Mother & Daughter’s Experience with Alopecia" Debuts on Crown Act Day, July 3
Cultureel Stories announces the release of "Still Rocking My Crown: A Memoir of a Mother & Daughter’s Experience with Alopecia" on Crown Act Day, July 3.
In writing this book with my mom, I hope to serve as a role model for anyone who has ever doubted their own value.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA , May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cultureel Stories is excited to announce the upcoming release of "Still Rocking My Crown: A Memoir of a Mother & Daughter’s Experience with Alopecia" on Crown Act Day, July 3. Written by Brielle and Jenise Belay with contributions by P. Angel Marie Rogers and Askia Fountain, this poignant memoir offers a glimpse into the journey of a mother and daughter as they navigate the challenges of alopecia.
— Brielle Belay
"Still Rocking My Crown," introduces readers to Jenise and her now 10-year-old daughter, Brielle, as they confront the unexpected hurdles brought about by Brielle's alopecia diagnosis when she was robbed of her hair, brows, and eyelashes at the age of eight. Once a rising star in the modeling world since she was a baby, her beauty earned compliments wherever she went. Since 2019, Brielle and her sister have modeled and shot many videos for Afro Unicorn, the fastest-growing Black-owned brand in America. Brielle served as Afro Unicorn’s first kid ambassador, collaborating directly with its founder and CEO, April Showers, who penned the epilogue. But when diagnosed with alopecia, Brielle felt she had lost more than just her physical look; she believed she had lost her identity.
Brielle says “In writing this book with my mom, I hope to serve as a role model for anyone who has ever doubted their own value.”
As Brielle comes to terms with her changing appearance, Jenise, as a mother, faces her own set of fears and uncertainties, struggling to find her footing while supporting her daughter through this difficult time. Jenise reflects “I am so proud of our courageous journey. While it has not been easy, we are so much stronger for it.”
Together, they embark on a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and empowerment that challenge conventional notions of beauty and strength as they come to the realization that beauty exists inside.
Through candid storytelling and evocative imagery, the memoir invites readers to witness the highs and lows of Brielle and Jenise's path, culminating in a story of triumph over adversity. Ultimately, the narrative is one of victory over hardship, as Brielle continues to succeed in beauty pageants, acting, and singing, demonstrating that the show must go on. Brielle and Jenise's story conveys a message of courage, acceptance, and love, encouraging readers to embrace their own individuality and find strength in their vulnerabilities.
Join Brielle and Jenise on their inspiring journey in "Still Rocking My Crown," with a foreword by Felicia Flores (@baldandfree) and Kim Roxie (@kimroxie) will be available for purchase for $19.99 (hardcover) and $16.99 (paperback) (ISBN 979-8-218-97844-0) beginning on Crown Act Day, July 3.
Still rocking her crown, Brielle continues to model, sing, and shoot videos. She will be part of Afro Unicorn’s live-action series that is set to debut this June at the 10th anniversary of the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas.
For inquiries or to request review copies, please contact Askia Fountain at askia@cultureelstores.com or P. Angel Marie Rogers at angelmarie@cultureelstories.com.
About Cultureel Stories:
Cultureel Stories is a platform dedicated to sharing diverse and empowering narratives that resonate with readers from all walks of life. Through compelling storytelling, Cultureel Stories aims to inspire, educate, and spark conversations that promote understanding and empathy.
