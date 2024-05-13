Unbreakables Foundation Granted 501(c)(3) Status: Improving Self-Reliance For Disadvantaged Families

Unbreakables Foundation proudly announces the approval its nonprofit tax-exempt status by the IRS.

We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity for bright, independent future. In particular, single mothers and children, who tend to be the most disadvantaged.” — Braxton Norwood

BILLINGS, MONTANA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbreakables Foundation, a newly established nonprofit organization, is proud to announce that it has been granted 501(c)(3) status by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This status recognizes the foundation as a tax-exempt charitable organization, allowing it to receive tax-deductible donations and further its mission of improving the self-reliance of disadvantaged families and individuals in Montana and beyond.

"Nonprofit status will greatly aid in our efforts to help those in need, particularly single mothers and children, have a bright, independent future," said Braxton Norwood, co-founder of Unbreakables. The foundation plans to use the donations it receives to fund various projects and initiatives, including education and training programs, and childcare for single mothers. The foundation also plans to collaborate with other organizations and community partners to maximize its impact.

Unbreakables Foundation exists to help give those at the greatest disadvantage the chance for a brighter future. The foundation’s goal is to improve the welfare and self-reliance of people living underprivileged lives, both in the United States and former conflict zones.