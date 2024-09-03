Introducing CoirNutri: A revolutionary growth substrate for plants and crops

A first-of-its-kind peat-free coir compost A growers choice - coirproducts, UK's largest portfolio of coir goodies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoirProducts of Salike is excited to introduce CoirNutri, a first-of-its-kind peat-free coir compost . Crafted with de-composted coir and enriched with NPK, this game-changing compost is designed to revolutionise plant growth both indoors and out.Unlike other types of coir compost or potting mixes, CoirNutri functions as a compost, having gone through natural microbial activity and decomposition. With this latest addition, UK’s largest coir portfolio, CoirProducts.co.uk, a grower’s choice, continues to bring never-before-seen coir product varieties to growers and gardeners across the UK. The launch of CoirNutri also means that, for the first time, garden centres, plant centres, DYI shops, and others, have the opportunity to offer customers de-composted coir-based compost enriched with NPK in 50L bags.Powered by natural coir: CoirNutri is made using de-composted coir, a renewable resource derived from coconut husks. Unlike peat-based substrates that deplete precious ecosystems, coir is abundant and eco-friendly. Coir has high water-holding capacity, excellent air porosity, and facilities drainage, which help plants develop stronger and healthier root systems.Compost functionality: What sets CoirNutri apart is its dual functionality. Not only does it serve as a growth substrate, but it also functions as a compost. Through natural microbial activity and decomposition, CoirNutri transforms into a nutrient-rich soil amendment, further enhancing plant health and vitality.Enriched with NPK: As plants need more than just water and sunlight to thrive, CoirNutri is enriched with essential nutrients—nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK). These vital elements provide plants with the balanced diet they need for robust growth, vibrant foliage, and bountiful blooms.Carbon neutral: Since its inception CoirProducts of Salike has been committed to environmental stewardship. That's why CoirNutri is carbon neutral. Harnessing the power of natural coir, this is a product that not only benefits plants but also minimises harm to the environment.Perfect for indoor and outdoor plants: The versatile nature of CoirNutri makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, from potted houseplants to outdoor flower beds and vegetable gardens.Crafted with innovation: Innovation lies at the heart of CoirNutri. The team of experts at Salike has combined age-old traditions with cutting-edge technology to develop a product that meets the needs of modern gardeners.Whether it's nurturing a thriving indoor jungle or cultivating a flourishing garden, CoirNutri is ideal to use with a variety of plants and crops.To stock CoirNutri by Salike50L coir compost, get in touch with the Business Development team on hello@coirproducts.co.uk.

