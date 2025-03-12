CoirProducts® by Salike® launches peat-free, coir grow-your-own monthly subscription box*

CoirProducts® launches peat-free, coir grow-your-own monthly subscription box

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoirProductsby Salike, home to UK’s largest portfolio of sustainable coir-based gardening solutions, is revolutionising the way people grow their own produce with the launch of the Grow With CoirMonthly Subscription Box. Designed for gardeners of all levels, the subscription delivers premium peat-free coir products and hand-picked seeds straight to customers' doors - empowering them to grow fresh, homegrown produce effortlessly.As the demand for sustainable and peat-free gardening continues to rise, CoirProducts remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously introducing eco-conscious solutions that make gardening accessible, enjoyable, and environmentally friendly. With community at the heart of its work, this new subscription box aligns with the brand’s mission to support UK gardeners with high-quality, sustainable alternatives that outperform traditional growing mediums.Revolutionising home gardening with peat-free solutionsThe Grow With CoirMonthly Subscription Box is carefully curated each month to provide gardeners with a complete, hassle-free growing experience. Every box includes:- Premium coir-based growing essentials – 100% natural, sustainable, and peat-free- Hand-selected seeds – seasonal vegetables, fruits, or herbs to grow at home- Easy-to-follow growing guides – Perfect for beginners and experienced gardeners alike.With steps taken to ban peat-based products in home gardening, Grow With Coiroffers an ideal eco-friendly alternative for home growers, ensuring thriving plants while preserving precious peatlands.Sustainability meets convenienceDedicated to making gardening both sustainable and effortless, the Grow With CoirMonthly Subscription Box, gives people the tools to grow their own food, reduce their carbon footprint, and enjoy the satisfaction of harvesting fresh produce—all without harming the planet.Adopting a holistic approach to gardening, centered on community, sustainability, and authenticity, with this latest launch, the company continues to make a trusted and high quality product range easily accessible for all.Limited-time offer: 20% off first subscription!To celebrate the launch, new customers can enjoy 20% off their first order by using the code GROWWITHCOIR50 at checkout. The subscription is available for just £17.99 per month, making it an affordable way for gardeners to experience the best of sustainable growing.With the Grow With CoirMonthly Subscription Box, gardening has never been easier or greener. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned grower, this subscription offers a fun, rewarding, and eco-friendly way to cultivate fresh produce at homeSubscribe now and start growing with coir today!

