Shreekant Patil Highlights Government Schemes for Export Growth at UAE-India Conference

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global consultancy firm Crescendo World Wide recently partnered with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted a prestigious industry conference at Taj Hotel, Bandra on May 8th, 2024.

The event brought together exporters from diverse sectors including food, construction, and textile manufacturing, with over 100 exporters and entrepreneurs from Maharashtra in attendance.

During the conference, CE Shreekant Patil, Chief Guest representing Crescendo World Wide and MSME Consultants, shed light on strategies to enhance exports from India. As a keynote speaker at event, CE Shreekant Patil, MSME Consultant, Mentor at Startup India elaborated on the opportunities available through government schemes, Indian Export Council initiatives, and various industry-specific programs offered by AEPC and EEPC. Emphasizing the importance of export growth for India's economic aspirations, he outlined how first-time exporters can leverage schemes such as the International Cooperation Scheme, Spices Board Schemes, and ARA Schemes to expand their reach within the country.

In order to establish India as a top supplier in the global supply chain and achieve a 5 trillion economy, it is imperative for Indian MSMEs to boost their exports. Shreekant Patil is actively collaborating with numerous agencies, chambers, and government nodal agencies to explore opportunities that will benefit Indian exporters.

In recognition of his valuable insights, CE Shreekant Patil was felicitated by the H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, President of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Govt of UAE. This collaboration between CE Shreekant Patil and Crescendo World Wide underscores their shared mission to drive increased exports from India, ultimately contributing to the nation's global economic prominence. Shreekant Patil has decided to repeat the program that provided export opportunities for 50+ entrepreneurs. He is committed to organizing events for new exporters and MSMEs to facilitate exports to different countries with various export councils & various nodal agencies in India & International chamber of commerce.

CE Shreekant Patil, Founder at PARENTNashik, Mentor at MAARG Startup India, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, Certified LEAN, ZED, TEV Consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Devel Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, European Union, Registered (Govt of India) Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India), PoP at UGC, Independent Director, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, Niryat Bandhu, Udyami Mitra at Khadi India.