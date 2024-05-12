Submit Release
Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on Slain Euclid Police Officer

(EUCLID, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin who was killed on Saturday evening in the line of duty.

“The promise to protect is signed with the blood of our officers. The killer who ambushed Officer Derbin will be found and will receive the full measure of justice.

It is a cruel irony that a mother lost her son on Mother’s Day, and that this murder happened just as we prepare to solemnize our fallen during Police Memorial Week. My heart burns with anger at this injustice, for the family of this young officer and the Euclid Police Department.”

Derbin was in his first year with the department.

The Euclid Police Department requested assistance from the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the officer-involved critical incident. BCI's investigation is active and ongoing. 

