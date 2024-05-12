PARIS, FRANCE, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Foire de Paris was held from May 1 to 12 at the Paris Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center, where history and modernity converged. Since its inception in France in 1904, the Foire de Paris has been committed to keeping pace with social development trends and meeting the demands of the times for creativity and innovation.

The commemorative and academic conference for the 1915 Panama Pacific International Exposition also took place smoothly, with representatives from Tiens Group in attendance.

The 2024 Foire de Paris attracted over 1,300 exhibitors and thousands of brands from around the world, providing unique products and opportunities for in-depth communication.

Active participants included the Panama Pacific International Exposition Society from California, USA, the Panama Canal Historical Society, the Panama Pacific International Exposition Committee, and the Panama Pacific International Exposition Association from Hong Kong, witnessing this historic moment and embracing new challenges together.

At this vibrant and creative exposition, exhibitors showcased their latest products and technologies, offering unprecedented experiences to the audience. Meanwhile, representatives and scholars from various countries discussed a wide range of topics, fostering global exchange and cooperation, and paving new paths for future development.

The Foire de Paris serves not only as a commercial event but also as a bridge connecting the world, deepening interactions among different cultures and nations, and contributing to the construction of a more harmonious and prosperous world. Let us look forward to the insights and achievements this exposition will bring, and witness the beautiful convergence of history and the future.

The China Foreign Languages Bureau, together with 12 central and local cultural promotion agencies, participated in the 2024 Foire de Paris, aiming to showcase the unique charm of Chinese culture and the modern achievements of Chinese civilization. The event attracted numerous Chinese exhibitors and visitors, demonstrating the strength and innovation of Chinese enterprises.

V-Moment made a dazzling debut as a global communication platform. It provides users with an opportunity to transcend national, linguistic, and cultural barriers. Through this platform, people can share information, interact in real-time, and promote cultural diversity, thus enhancing global communication. V-Moment's global interactions make it easier for users from around the world to communicate, share, and interact, fostering mutual understanding and respect among different cultures.

This global communication helps break down cultural barriers, promoting the prosperity and exchange of various cultures. People can build closer connections through cross-cultural communication, exploring, experiencing, and sharing the allure of different cultures, thereby fostering the development of a more inclusive and diverse global community. Platforms like V-Moment enable better global connectivity, enhancing the spread and exchange of cultures worldwide and contributing to the flourishing of global culture.