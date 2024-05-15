Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Former Welder with Mesothelioma in Maine to Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox About Compensation-And the Steps Needed to Ensure the Best Results

"If your husband or dad is a current or former welder with mesothelioma anywhere in Maine, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation.” — Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

PORTLAND , MAINE , USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a current or former welder with just diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Maine, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466 for a no obligation conversation about financial compensation. We consider Joe Belluck to be Maine's most capable mesothelioma attorney, as well as one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys and he and his team at Belluck & Fox have been assisting welders with mesothelioma for decades.

"Maine has the nation's highest rate of mesothelioma and welders would be one of the top work groups that will develop this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Before the mid-1980s a welder's day of exposure to asbestos would have started when they put on the apron-vest, gloves and helmet because all of this gear probably contained asbestos. A welder at Portsmouth Navy Yard in Maine would have had off the chart’s exposure to asbestos prior to the mid-1980s.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former welder with just diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Maine, please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation. To get the best mesothelioma compensation-please hire one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Maine to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere else in Maine. https://Maine.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com