Introducing Acctually: A New Cloud-Based Accounting Firm in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new accounting firm has entered the bustling financial landscape of New York City. Acctually, a cloud-based firm, is proud to announce its official launch and availability of services in the city. With a focus on incorporation, bookkeeping, tax, outsourced CFO services and other business services. Acctually aims to provide transparent and efficient financial solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Founded by a team of experienced and qualified accountants, Acctually brings a fresh perspective to the traditional accounting industry. The firm's cloud-based approach allows for seamless collaboration and accessibility for clients, making it easier for them to stay on top of their financials. Additionally, Acctually's transparent pricing model ensures that clients know exactly what they are paying for, without any hidden fees or surprises.



Acctually's service offering include:

- Incorporation: Expert guidance through the business formation process.

- Bookkeeping: Accurate and timely financial record-keeping.

- Payroll: Efficient payroll processing and tax compliance.

- Tax: Preparation and filing of federal, state and local taxes.

- Outsourced Fractional CFO: Strategic financial guidance from experienced professionals.

- Other business services: Customized solutions to support various operational needs.

"We are excited to bring Acctually to the vibrant and dynamic city of New York," said the co-founders Sammy Yu and Alex Pernier. "Our team is dedicated to providing top-notch accounting services that are tailored to the specific needs of each client. We understand that running a business can be overwhelming, and our goal is to alleviate some of that stress by handling the financial aspect with efficiency and transparency."

Acctually's services are not limited to just businesses. The firm also offers personal tax preparation and planning services for individuals. With their expertise and knowledge, Acctually aims to help individuals and businesses alike achieve their financial goals.

As Acctually makes its mark in the NYC accounting scene, the firm is confident that its cloud-based approach and transparent pricing will set it apart from the competition. For more information on Acctually and its services, please call 800-707-6160 or visit their website at www.acctually.com.