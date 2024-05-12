Pioneering "Seamless Digital Fashion" Fashathon Hosted by Doha Design District in collaboration with M7
Doha Design District and M7 launch Middle East's First-Ever FashathonDOHA, QATAR, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doha Design District recently hosted the Middle East’s inaugural "Seamless Digital Fashion" Fashathon, a landmark event that drew over 200 global fashion designers to participate. This event marked a significant step forward in merging digital technology with fashion, showcasing groundbreaking designs and concepts from around the world.
The Fashathon, sponsored by Doha Design District with key support from Shaikha Al Sulaiti, introduced an innovative platform for designers to explore and exhibit digital fashion solutions. "Supporting this Fashathon aligns with our vision to transform Doha into a vibrant hub for creativity and technology. We are thrilled to facilitate such transformative experiences," commented Shaikha Al Sulaiti.
The Fashathon was launched on an exciting new product by The F*Word, a company at the forefront of digital fashion innovation, led by veteran strategist and CEO Nitin Kumar. Kumar said, "Our participation in the 'Seamless Digital Fashion' Fashathon underlines our commitment to shaping the future of fashion through technology. We are excited about the potential this event has unlocked for designers worldwide."
Under the technical guidance of Rosmon Sidhik, CTO, the event showcased how cutting-edge technology could enhance creative expression in fashion. "Our goal was to provide a robust technological framework that empowers designers to bring their visionary ideas to life," explained Sidhik.
Several fashion designers built their creations on The F* Word’s AI-powered platform. The contestants will be competing to win an Apple Vision Pro as the first prize. All featured artists and their creations were flashed on the Times Square screen in New York.
Esteemed judges from the industry like Clare Tattersall from Digital Fashion Week, Jordanian British designer Raya Khalife, French AI artist Aude Rech, and Christopher Fink from VCU were present, bringing their insight and critique to elevate the competition.
The launch of The F*Word's new product was a highlight, promising to redefine fashion utility with digital solutions. "With the incredible talent we saw building on our platform, I am confident of serious adoption and AI altering the underlying economic logic of the fashion industry," Kumar added.
As Doha Design District continues to pioneer such innovative events, it solidifies its position as a leader in the global creative industry, driving the fusion of technology and artistic expression. Catalysts like Seamless Digital Fashion will continue to drive the global collaboration agenda forward.
About The F* Word
The F* Word stands at the forefront of digital fashion innovation offering a comprehensive, on-canvas and off-canvas feature suite that transforms digital fashion design. With our cutting-edge Fashion AI engine, The F* Word platform simplifies 3D creations, revolutionizing the way fashion is conceptualized, created, and brought to market.
About Doha Design District
Doha Design District is a creative hub within Doha, dedicated to fostering innovation in the arts and technology. It provides a collaborative space that encourages creativity and growth in the digital fashion industry.
Nitin Kumar
The F* Word
AI-based creation by global fashion designers; The F* Word