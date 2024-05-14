‘GrowBoat - By Night’ will be sailing in Berlin
GrowBoat, hosted by Admiral Media is thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of 'GrowBoat - By Night' set to sail on the Berlin Spree on June 13, 2024.BERLIN, GERMANY, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowBoat, in collaboration with Admiral Media, Kayzen, and AVOW, is thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of 'GrowBoat - By Night' set to sail on the Berlin Spree on June 13, 2024.
This exclusive event targets high-level marketing decision-makers, offering a unique opportunity to network in a luxurious, intimate setting with limited seats.
The event offers a unique evening of networking and insight exchange among leading C-level executives. After last year's fully booked event and overwhelming demand, 'GrowBoat - By Night' is anticipated to be one of the most exclusive marketing networking events of the year.
Event highlights:
● Exclusive circles: An evening of fine dining and open dialogue among peers, fostering lasting professional bonds.
● Networking with industry leaders: Engage directly and openly in one-on-one discussions with industry leaders to tackle unique business challenges, fostering lasting solutions and partnerships.
A special word from the founder and Admiral:
"We are very excited to host our second GrowBoat in Berlin. Last year, it was a huge success, and this year we've decided to make it even bigger, with some surprises for the attendees. You have to be there to find out what exactly." said Andre Kempe, CEO and Founder of Admiral Media. "Having sailed the GrowBoat for the last five years, it's with great pleasure I can announce we are currently expanding to new cities for bigger and better networking events. Our attendees and partners love this authentic and genuine format, a stark contrast to the usual networking events."
Testimonials from previous GrowBoat attendees:
"As someone who has been to many meet-ups, GrowBoat’s unique approach of holding its participants captive on a ship in the middle of the ocean did wonders for promoting interesting conversations. So whether you like tanning on deck or chatting about eCPMs, GrowBoat is for you!" Adam Jaffe, CEO at Mega Studios.
"The gathering with only C Level was great! People were open and it was great to hear different experiences. This is not common, especially in Canada. I’m doing business with one of them now! A longer event would have been even better”. Simon Alex Bérubé, Investor & Founder of BetterSleep.
Meet the hosts of ‘GrowBoat - By Night’ in Berlin
● Admiral Media is a leading mobile growth agency, specializing in performance marketing, increasing user acquisition and revenues for their clients.
● AVOW is an award-winning, global app growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising.
● Kayzen powers the world’s best mobile marketing teams to take programmatic in-house.
About the GrowBoat
GrowBoat is a premier networking event, designed specifically for executives in the marketing industry, offering distinctive networking opportunities in luxurious environments. By combining unique settings with strategic networking, GrowBoat facilitates impactful connections that propel businesses forward.
Kevin Dosanjh
Admiral Media
kevin@admiral.media
