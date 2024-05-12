IZZY Celebrates Israel's 76th Independence Day with a Week of Free Access to Films on Israel's Founding History
Streaming platform to offer 15 free titles showcasing rich tapestry of Jewish state’s past and presentTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Israel set to commemorate its 76th Independence Day next week, IZZY, the leading streaming platform dedicated to sharing Israeli content with the world, announced today the launch of a special week-long celebration with free access to a curated selection of 15 films showcasing the rich tapestry of Israel's history and resilience. From May 13th to May 19th, viewers around the globe will have the opportunity to delve into captivating narratives that chronicle the struggles and triumphs of the Jewish state.
With a diverse array of films that reflect various facets of Israel's past and present, the platform aims to inspire discussions about peace and resilience, inviting viewers to partake in the exploration of Israel's historical milestones and cultural heritage. The special offer underscores IZZY's dedication to promoting cultural understanding and education through accessible and engaging Israel content.
Among the featured titles included in the free offer are "Altalena," which explores a pivotal moment in Israel's War of Independence; "Ben Gurion, Epilogue," offering insights into the life of Israel's founding Prime Minister; "Our Struggle," which sheds light on the challenges faced by Ethiopian Jews immigrating to Israel; and "Golda," the acclaimed look into the life of Golda Meir, Israel's first female Prime Minister.
Nati Dinnar, Founder and CEO of IZZY, said, "Israel’s 76th year of independence arrives at a complex time, amidst ongoing threats and the realities of conflict. Our hope at IZZY is to offer both a celebration of Israel’s rich history and a reflection on the resilient spirit that defines our nation. By providing these titles for free, we invite viewers worldwide to explore the depths of our struggles and triumphs, fostering a deeper understanding of Israel's indomitable journey."
Featured Titles in Free Offer:
1. Rescuers
2. Altalena
3. Ben Gurion, Epilogue
4. Now or Never
5. The Man Who Tried to Prevent War
6. Silent Sirens
7. Six Day War Project
8. Live or Die in Entebbe
9. Sabena Hijacking
10. Under The Iron Dome
11. Our Struggle
12. In Search of Peace
13. On the Edge
14. Golda
15. Menachem Begin - Peace & War
Join IZZY in celebrating Israel's 76th Independence Day and discovering the stories that shape its identity. To take advantage of this free offering and embark on a journey through Israel's history, visit IZZY during the week of May 13th to May 19th.
About IZZY
IZZY is the premier Israel-centric streaming platform dedicated to bringing the diverse stories and cultural richness of Israel to audiences worldwide. Co-founded in 2020 by Nati Dinnar, a seasoned figure in Israeli television with over 25 years of broadcast experience, IZZY has become the go-to destination for Israeli TV and film content. With over 60,000 subscribers from 60 countries and counting, IZZY offers a wide range of programming in both English and English-subtitled Hebrew, including hit TV shows like "Shtisel" and compelling documentaries covering pivotal figures and events in Israeli history.
Download the IZZY app or visit www.streamisrael.tv/ to explore Israel's vibrant culture and history from the comfort of your own home.
