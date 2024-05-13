UVcell Solar Returns From Asia With Its Acquisition of Eragene
MALAYSIA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UVcell Solar, a global leader in providing large-scale, full-service solar solutions, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Eragene, a Malaysian-based sustainable energy company that focuses on renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability. This strategic move demonstrates UVcell Solar’s dedication to advancing the global transition to renewable energy sources.
“We’re excited to welcome Eragene into the UVcell Solar community. By integrating Eragene’s talented team and cutting-edge technology, we can accelerate the development and adoption of sustainable energy solutions in Asia,” said Steve Lee, UVcell Solar’s CEO.
Enhanced Global Presence
As a visionary in the sustainable energy sector, Eragene has been dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that redefine the way we power our world. The company has made remarkable strides in creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations.
With this acquisition, UVcell Solar can enhance their already strong presence in Asia by leveraging Eragene’s extensive network in the continent’s sustainable energy sector.
UVcell’s timing was ideal as this acquisition has yielded Direct Award contracts and alliances with universities and governments as we continue to foster a sustainable, global community.
About UVcell Solar
UVcell Solar is a leading full-service, large-scale solar solution provider with an international presence in the US, Asia, and Canada. Committed to advancing a sustainable energy future, UVcell Solar supports projects at any stage, including financing, equipment procurement, construction, and maintenance. Through a network of world-class partners, UVcell Solar ensures the provision of secure, Tier 1 solar panels for all its projects, embodying efficiency, seamlessness, and transparency in solar solutions globally.
For more information please visit: https://uvcellsolar.com/
Beletza Vazquez
UVcell Solar
+1 909-972-8453
info@uvcellsolar.com