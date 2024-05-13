G.O.B Custom Unveils "Nobunaga": The World's First SMART Wireless Light Gun Game Controller
"Reviving the Rail Shooter Genre: Introducing 'Nobunaga,' the Future of Gaming"
"Nobunaga" is more than just technology; it's a work of art.”CHUO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G.O.B Custom, a pioneer in custom smart gaming peripherals, is proud to introduce "Nobunaga," the world's first SMART wireless lightgun game controller. This innovative controller combines advanced technology with meticulous craftsmanship to deliver an exceptional gaming experience.
— Egyboi Cruz
"Nobunaga" represents a new era in gaming. It integrates seamlessly with Alexa for Voice Activation and boasts an OLED screen for low power consumption. With upgradable firmware, Rumble, Pump action, Recoil, and a realistic Blowback Effect, "Nobunaga" offers an immersive gaming experience.
One of the key features of "Nobunaga" is its advanced connectivity options, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The plug-and-play functionality allows for easy setup, and its wireless design provides freedom of movement during gameplay.
Beyond its technological prowess, "Nobunaga" is a work of art. Each controller is handcrafted and hand-painted, ensuring a unique and personalized touch. It is a limited edition custom build, appealing to gaming enthusiasts and collectors alike.
"We are excited to introduce 'Nobunaga' to the gaming community," said Egyboi Cruz, Founder of G.O.B Custom. "Our aim is to push the boundaries of gaming technology while paying homage to the classic rail shooter genre."
"Nobunaga" is now available for purchase worldwide, with free shipping included. For more information and to place your order, visit www.gobcustom.com.
About G.O.B Custom: G.O.B Custom is a leading provider of custom gaming peripherals, known for its innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship. Each product is meticulously hand-built to order, ensuring the highest level of quality and attention to detail.
Egyboi Cruz
Ｍｔ．ＧＯＬＤ合同会社
+81 50-6871-3231
support@gobcustom.com
