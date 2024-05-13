Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,511 in the last 365 days.

G.O.B Custom Unveils "Nobunaga": The World's First SMART Wireless Light Gun Game Controller

SMART Lightgun

SMART Lightgun

SMART Wireless Lightgun

SMART Wireless Lightgun

Personalized Custom Build Lightgun

Personalized Custom Build Lightgun

"Reviving the Rail Shooter Genre: Introducing 'Nobunaga,' the Future of Gaming"

"Nobunaga" is more than just technology; it's a work of art.”
— Egyboi Cruz
CHUO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G.O.B Custom, a pioneer in custom smart gaming peripherals, is proud to introduce "Nobunaga," the world's first SMART wireless lightgun game controller. This innovative controller combines advanced technology with meticulous craftsmanship to deliver an exceptional gaming experience.

"Nobunaga" represents a new era in gaming. It integrates seamlessly with Alexa for Voice Activation and boasts an OLED screen for low power consumption. With upgradable firmware, Rumble, Pump action, Recoil, and a realistic Blowback Effect, "Nobunaga" offers an immersive gaming experience.

One of the key features of "Nobunaga" is its advanced connectivity options, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The plug-and-play functionality allows for easy setup, and its wireless design provides freedom of movement during gameplay.

Beyond its technological prowess, "Nobunaga" is a work of art. Each controller is handcrafted and hand-painted, ensuring a unique and personalized touch. It is a limited edition custom build, appealing to gaming enthusiasts and collectors alike.

"We are excited to introduce 'Nobunaga' to the gaming community," said Egyboi Cruz, Founder of G.O.B Custom. "Our aim is to push the boundaries of gaming technology while paying homage to the classic rail shooter genre."

"Nobunaga" is now available for purchase worldwide, with free shipping included. For more information and to place your order, visit www.gobcustom.com.

About G.O.B Custom: G.O.B Custom is a leading provider of custom gaming peripherals, known for its innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship. Each product is meticulously hand-built to order, ensuring the highest level of quality and attention to detail.

Egyboi Cruz
Ｍｔ．ＧＯＬＤ合同会社
+81 50-6871-3231
support@gobcustom.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube

You just read:

G.O.B Custom Unveils "Nobunaga": The World's First SMART Wireless Light Gun Game Controller

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more