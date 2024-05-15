San Bernardino County’s Iceberg Rapper/Producer signs an exclusive global Sony distribution, promotions deal with AMG
Global Distribution Agreement covers the entire culture rich catalog artistSAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture Rich Entertainment’s CEO & owner, Anthony "Iceberg" Alcaraz, the man who’s worked with some of music’s biggest global rap superstars and among the most influential voices of a generation, has signed an exclusive, worldwide distribution, promotion and marketing agreement with Music, Film & Television company AMG, a leading global music and film company based in Toronto, Canada with international offices.
Iceberg an accomplished producer/rapper and songwriter, is one of the most respected creators and lyricists in the industry whom worked with established artists throughout his career such as Lazie Bone, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Sloan bone Mo Thug Family, Candy Man, Knockin Boots, Suga Free, Kokane, King T, Lil Eazy E, E3 (both sons of the Great EAZY-E), BG Knoccout (Eazy E's Protégé), Alt, Kid Frost, Seven Hellafyde, 40 Glocc and super manager Charles Reed and many more.
Iceberg’s new album entitled "A Million MCs” will be released through AMG/Sony International. The album, with firebrand features from Suga Free, Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, to name a few . The amazing production will not disappoint with featured artists Serlatheo Quinlan, LoOne aka BREEZ, JB Joe Barber, Kye Kong aka Arkive, Cisco Luechuga all sharing duties. In addition, artist T WHY EXCLUSIVE will have a single on the album entitled ”I REMEMBER''.
T WHY also produced Killer Mike and won a Grammy award for his production. In addition, Culture Rich has a diverse family of talented artists & producers and would like to welcome Johnny Cash to the family. Johnny Cash is an accomplished producer with songs for Shoreline Mafia and Greedo, to name a few.
Mark S. Berry, AMG Chairman and CEO, said: “Anthony "Iceberg" Alcaraz is not only one of the greatest rap stylists that has ever lived, but he has done as much more than any artist to promote much needed change in our society through his music. I and my AMG colleagues are deeply honored to be afforded the opportunity to join Anthony along with AMG A&R Executive TJ Goodin and EVP Duane Farley and the entire AMG family to help forward his unique and important vision.”
