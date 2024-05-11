Choose to Stay: Spenser Oslon’s New Single is all Set to Make Its Debut on May 17, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio Sixteen Music Group has announced that the popular Christian pop artist Spenser Oslon’s brand new single “Choose to Stay” is all set to make its debut on May 17, 2024.
The song, which is the gifted singer's first single of 2024, promises to have a new sound that defies convention while still striking a strong emotional chord with listeners with its thought-provoking lyrics and alluring melodies.
The goal of "Choose to Stay" is to create a summertime hit song by fusing upbeat music with meaningful lyrics that speak to the listener personally. Spenser Olson explains his idea for the song: "This song is about making the decision to embrace the people and moments that really matter." It is supposed to encourage and uplift us, to serve as a reminder that even in the midst of chaos in life, we have the power to choose optimism and hope."
The album represents the continuation of Olson's relationship with Birmingham-based Studio Sixteen Music Group, which has contributed to the creation of several of Olson's most popular songs, such as "All Those Lies" and "Different." Their collaboration demonstrates a common dedication to excellence and creativity in music production.
Spenser Olson is widely recognized for his genuine storytelling and soulful performances, having gained recognition for both from his early days leading music at a local church in Dallas, Texas, to receiving international fame. His ability to meld deep feelings into approachable, straightforward melodies has won him praise from critics and a devoted following in the music business.
"Choose to Stay" continues Olson's tradition of writing songs that elicit thought in addition to entertainment. His continuous goal to use music as a vehicle for transformation and healing is reflected in the track. Every song I write is a reflection of my beliefs and journey. "I want to convey a universal message of faith and tenacity through 'Choose to Stay,'" says Olson.
The buzz surrounding "Choose to Stay" indicates that it will be a summertime classic that appeals to both die-hard followers and casual listeners. Spenser Olson is committed to making songs that are inventive and motivational even as he explores and develops his musical interpretations.
Pre-save “Choose to Stay” by Spenser Olson at: https://wingsmusic.lnk.to/ChoosetoStay
To learn more about Spenser Olson visit:
Official Website: https://www.spenserolson.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spenserolson
