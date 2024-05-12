Maritime-negligence Lawyers Hold 1 p.m., Monday News Conference AfterFatal Boating Under the Influence (BUI) Tragedy

Norma Michaels: Family Photo

Justice for Norma Michaels: Victim’s family will join Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky attorneys to announce next steps in holding culprits accountable

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, the law firm with a nationally recognized catastrophic maritime-negligence practice, will report on its months long forensic investigation into the preventable, boating under the influence (BUI) killing last August 12th of Norma Michaels, the renowned Philadelphia area marketing executive, who was struck and killed by an intoxicated neighbor – at the throttle of his out-of-control fishing boat - as she swam in the Intracoastal Waterway just a few yards off the dock of her South Boulevard Ave, Atlantic City, townhouse near the Albany Avenue Bridge. Several members of the Michaels family – including her three daughters – will eulogize their remarkable mother, following a heart wrenching Mother’s Day, and with the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching, explain why they have turned to the law firm, and what justice for their late mother means to them.

When & Where

1 p.m.(ET), Monday, May 13, 2024

3726 South Boulevard, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

Participants Include

Trial lawyers from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky

- Robert J. Mongeluzzi, Andrew R. Duffy

- Family of the late Norma Michaels

Coverage Note

Participants will present brief remarks followed by Q&A session.

Access to the venue for set-up begins at 12:30 p.m. / Parking is available at the site.

