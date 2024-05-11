Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of the Honourable Jim Peterson

CANADA, November 5 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of the Honourable Jim Peterson:

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of the Honourable Jim Peterson, former Member of Parliament for Willowdale, in Toronto, Ontario. 

“A lawyer by profession, Jim established himself as a respected and distinguished legal mind before transitioning into politics, where he served as Member of Parliament for Willowdale, advocating tirelessly for his constituents. During his tenure in Parliament, Jim played a pivotal role in shaping Canada’s international trade policies, as then Secretary of State under Prime Minister Chrétien and as Minister of International Trade under Prime Minister Martin. Jim’s contributions to Canada’s economic prosperity and engagement on the world stage were invaluable.

“Jim’s leadership and dedication left an indelible mark on Canada’s political landscape. After an illustrious twenty-three years of serving his fellow Canadians, Jim retired from politics in 2007. He remained a champion for philanthropy, with an unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and making a positive impact in the lives of others. 

“As we reflect on Jim’s remarkable legacy, we draw inspiration from his example of selfless service to make a more inclusive and more prosperous Canada. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s family and friends. He will be dearly missed.”

