2023 Regional Committees on Trauma Meritorious Service Award Presented to Dr. Jay Johannigman
The Regional Committees on Trauma (RCOT) proudly announced Dr. Jay Johannigman as the recipient of the 2023 Meritorious Service Award at the Spring COT banquet.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Regional Committees on Trauma (RCOT) proudly announced Dr. Jay Johannigman as the 2023 Meritorious Service Award recipient during the Spring COT banquet in Chicago on March 8, 2024. Warren Dorlac, Vice Chair of the COT, and Jeff Kerby, Chair of the COT, presented the esteemed award to Dr. Johannigman for his outstanding contributions and dedication to trauma care.
Selected by the seventeen Region Chiefs of the Regional Committees on Trauma, the Meritorious Service Award honors individuals who have demonstrated exemplary service and leadership in trauma medicine. Dr. Johannigman's remarkable achievements span across several regional committees of the COT, including Regions 5, 8, and 13.
Dr. Johannigman's distinguished career began in the US Air Force as a staff surgeon, where he served with distinction before transitioning to the Army Reserves. Throughout his military service, he deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan multiple times, earning accolades for his commitment and expertise.
As a Vice Chair in Ohio and later as the State COT Chair, Dr. Johannigman spearheaded initiatives to enhance trauma care, including revitalizing resident education programs and advocating for verifying Level III facilities by the American College of Surgeons.
His involvement with the Central Committee focused on trauma systems, disaster preparedness, and emergency medical services. Dr. Johannigman was pivotal in updating the PHTLS textbook and course, collaborating with renowned experts like Dr. Norm McSwain.
A charter member of the Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Dr. Johannigman, has dedicated over two decades to advancing combat casualty care. He has also contributed significantly to developing the Committee on Surgical Combat Casualty Care and En Route Casualty Care.
Currently affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital in Colorado, Dr. Johannigman is leading efforts to introduce whole blood transfusion in state EMS agencies, further improving trauma care delivery.
In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Johannigman is a prolific researcher and educator, earning numerous military and civilian awards for his contributions to trauma medicine.
Dr. Jay Johannigman's unwavering commitment to advancing trauma care has left an indelible mark on the field, embodying the spirit of the Meritorious Service Award.
About Dr. Jay Johannigman:
Dr. Jay Johannigman is a distinguished Trauma Medical Director affiliated with Centura, based at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. With over 35 years of experience in trauma and critical care, Dr. Johannigman oversees St. Anthony's Level I Trauma and Emergency General Surgery program, accredited by the American College of Surgeons.
As a Colonel in the US Army Reserve, Dr. Johannigman has completed eight combat deployments, earning prestigious awards such as the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. He has held key positions within the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma and is a Professor of Surgery at the F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine.
Dr. Johannigman's dedication to trauma medicine extends beyond his civilian career, reflecting his lifelong commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing critical care practices.
