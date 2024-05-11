Submit Release
Stella Standingbear Makes Big Waves With Her New Hit Single "Rock The Boat"

Stella Standingbear - Rock the Boat (Cover Art)

Viral Indigenous Hip-Pop Star Stella Standingbear Makes Waves Again With "Rock The Boat"!

PINE RIDGE, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stella Standingbear, a viral Indigenous Hip-Pop sensation from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota just unleashed her latest masterpiece.

Her highly-anticipated new single “Rock The Boat” from the upcoming “Moonstruck” EP is set to make waves worldwide. "Moonstruck" is the first new project under her new management deal with D'Kolonyzd Records Inc. & newly inked distribution deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

"Rock The Boat" dropped Friday, May 10th, 2024, and is well on its way to becoming a #1 Hit Single on several music charts. Stream this electrifying track and its accompanying music video on all platforms. This song is a celebration of healthy relationships, complete with a catchy chorus and an invigorating beat.

The magic happened at ABX Studios in Salt Lake City, Utah, where producer Adam Banx poured his talent into recording, mixing, and mastering this track. The music video is a visual treat, shot, directed, and edited by Anthony Ryan Johnson in New Mexico, with a little help from the Rio Grande Yacht Club. Let's get ready to "Rock The Boat”!

Stella Standingbear - Rock the Boat

