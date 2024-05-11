Grand Junction Man Charged with 20 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

HARDEMAN COUNTY – An undercover investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad and Homeland Security Investigations into the distribution of child sexual abuse material has resulted in the arrest of a Grand Junction man.

On April 15th, agents began investigating after it was discovered that thousands of files of child sexual abuse material had been distributed from a residence on Hardeman Street in Grand Junction through a file sharing software. On May 10th, following the execution of a search warrant at that address by ICAC agents, HSI, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Vinyard was arrested, and multiple devices were seized from the home.

Charles David Vinyard (DOB 06/25/1954) is charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and 10 counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Vinyard is booked in the Hardeman County Jail.