TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Polk County

At the request of the 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett, TBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Polk County.

Preliminary information indicates the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, responded to the area of Spring Creek Road in Reliance in reference to a man experiencing mental health issues. For reasons still under investigation, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper fired his service weapon at the man later identified as Alan Brock (DOB 12/24/1981). Brock then shot himself. EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, but Brock succumbed to his injuries. No officers were injured during this incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events in the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

